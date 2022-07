RAINSVILLE, ALA-- (Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Board of Education met on Friday, July 1. Kyle King and Todd Smith of Scheider, presented a plan for the next stage of projects that include window replacements for the DeKalb County School System. Several schools within the County have buildings that are 30 to 100 years old. These new windows will improve air quality, the look of the building and will provide better safety.

