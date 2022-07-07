Cincinnati Reds sending prospects Elly De La Cruz, Andrew Abbott to MLB Futures Game

It was only one year ago when Elly De La Cruz was playing in the Arizona Complex League as a virtual unknown to most people in baseball.

He didn’t receive a large signing bonus when he signed out of the Dominican Republic and he even feared being cut when the minor league season was wiped out in 2020 because of the pandemic.

A little more than one year after De La Cruz played his first game in the United States, he’ll be one of the star attractions at the MLB Futures Game on July 16 at Dodger Stadium. De La Cruz, a 6-foot-5 switch-hitting shortstop, and left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott will represent the Reds in the annual seven-inning prospect showcase.

The 20-year-old De La Cruz, ranked No. 51 overall on the sport’s prospect list by MLB.com, could make a case for the top player in the High-A Midwest League. He’s hitting .294 for the Dayton Dragons with 15 homers, 13 doubles, six triples, 47 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 29 attempts.

De La Cruz is one of those five-tool players who can do everything well. He’s one of the fastest players in the organization with a ton of raw power and a cannon for an arm. He’s an aggressive player, always looking to take the extra base, and he’s continued to play well at shortstop despite his size.

“Anything that De La Cruz does,” Reds farm director Shawn Pender said, “I’m not at all surprised with. He has that kind of ability.”

Abbott was the Reds’ second-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia. He started the season at Dayton and was promoted after five dominant outings with a 0.67 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 27 innings.

The 23-year-old Abbott, listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds, has been challenged more at Double-A Chattanooga. He’s posted a 4-4 record and a 6.11 ERA in 10 starts at his new level with 59 strikeouts and 17 walks in 45 2/3 innings. His stats at Chattanooga are a little skewed after he gave up eight runs in two-thirds of an inning in one of his outings.

“It’s a little bit like what happened with (Graham) Ashcraft last year,” Pender said shortly after Abbott’s promotion. “Ashcraft started at Dayton, did so well we had to move him. He did similarly in Double-A because he’s got good stuff and competes. I’m hoping Abbott will kind follow suit.”

The Futures Game will be televised at 7 p.m. on July 16 on Peacock’s streaming service. MLB Network will re-air the game on July 17. Eric Davis, a special assistant in the Reds’ front office, will serve as the first-base coach on the National League team.

Sharing the infield with De La Cruz will be Washington Nationals prospect Darren Baker, son of former Reds manager Dusty Baker.

Reds rehab stints: Reliever Alexis Diaz and catcher Tyler Stephenson near returns

The Reds could have some notable players return to the roster before the end of the weekend.

Right-handed reliever Alexis Díaz is on schedule to be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday, manager David Bell said. Díaz threw a live batting practice session Wednesday, which was his final test before rejoining the bullpen. His older brother, Edwin, watched Díaz throw from the New York Mets’ dugout.

Catcher Tyler Stephenson, recovering from a broken right thumb, could rejoin the Reds as early as Saturday. He was scheduled to catch Thursday’s game at Triple-A Louisville and serve as a designated hitter on Friday.

Reds injuries: Pitcher Valdimir Gutierrez suffers setback

Vladimir Gutierrez had a setback with his right arm on the final pitch he threw during a live batting practice session Tuesday. He will be transferred to the 60-day IL, Bell said, which gives the Reds flexibility to add another player to the roster.

Gutierrez went on the IL on June 5 with a Grade 1 ligament sprain in his elbow. It’s not a season-ending injury at this point, but it will significantly delay his timeline for returning to the Major League roster.

Reds roster moves: Reliever Ian Gilbaut added to 26-man

Ian Gibaut, a right-handed reliever claimed off waivers Tuesday, reported to the Reds’ clubhouse Wednesday and was activated to the 26-man roster before the Reds’ series finale against the Mets.

“I’m excited to stay in the big leagues and just prove myself that I belong here,” Gibaut said. “Coming up here to have fun. It seems like a good group of dudes here. I’m excited to be part of this team. It’s been a wild week, for sure.”

Gibaut (pronounced jih-BOH) was designated for assignment by Cleveland on June 28. The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed him off waivers on June 30, then designated him for assignment on July 3 before he pitched in a game. The Reds claimed him two days later.

“Basically, I just played catch as much as I could,” Gibaut said. “The first time I got designated, I was able to play catch. I was still in Columbus and there’s obviously a lot more green area around there than LA. It was tough. I had a couple of weighted balls with me that I could kind of throw at the bed sometimes. Not much I could do, really.”

Gibaut debuted in 2019 with Tampa Bay and he’s made 28 career relief appearances.

