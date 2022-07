MONTREAL - Jerry Forton was moved to tears while describing the job done by Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams in leading his third NHL Draft. Forton, the Sabres' director of amateur scouting, has been with the organization in various capacities since 2013. While this was his third draft with Adams, it was their first in a traditional setting on the draft floor. The last two events were conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO