Hutchinson, KS

Gas leak under control in Hutchinson

By Wil Day
 3 days ago
Crews working to contain a gas leak in Hutchinson near 9th and Main. (Courtesy: Hutch Post)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A gas leak that forced the evacuation of a three-block area of Hutchinson is under control.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. near 9th and Main. The Hutchinson Fire Department says a 4-inch gas line had been struck by a piece of underground boring equipment.

The gas leak prompted the evacuation of the area between 8th and 9th Street from Main to Poplar. Around 110 people were evacuated to the nearby Salvation Army building, according to Hutchinson fire.

Ninth Street remains closed between Main and Poplar, and the alley north of the area, while crews work to make permanent repairs.

No injuries have been reported.

