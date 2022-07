CHELSEA -- Police are investigating a so-called swatting call that sent officers swarming the Parkway Plaza shopping center in Chelsea Thursday with reports of an active shooter. It sent people running for cover. An employee at a nearby store, who doesn't want to be identified, said it was frightening. "All we saw were police we had no idea what was going on until many a good ten minutes later someone ran into the store and were like 'someone brought a gun into Home Depot.'" Patricia Ginewicz, a manager at the Dollar Tree, said everyone was nervous. "They ran in, they were asking...

