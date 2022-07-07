Pool water makes 4 people sick after they swam at Cohasset Swim Center

COHASSET – Four people reported feeling ill after swimming at the Cohasset Swim Center, which had opened without first getting health department approval, town officials said.

In a statement Thursday, Cohasset Town Manager Christopher Senior said the center opened Wednesday without getting the final OK from the health department to open the building or the pool.

Just before the opening, "a broken pipe caused half the water to leak from the largest pool in the complex, resulting in a chemical imbalance," Senior said.

"Four young adults taking part in swim practice reported feeling ill after leaving the water," the statement said.

The center was immediately shut down and the chemical imbalance fixed. The broken pipe has been repaired.

On Thursday, a sign on the door of the closed center read "unsafe to operate."

The Cohasset Health Department has ordered outside water quality testing at the pool five days a week for the next two weeks. The health department has since issued a pool certification and the center is working to resolve building permit issues, Senior said.

The Cohasset Swim Center is not owned by the town.

The swim center opened for the first time this season Tuesday after a winter and spring of construction. Plans included building a new snack shack, refinishing the large pool and making bathrooms comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. .

