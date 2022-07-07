ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Pool water makes 4 people sick after they swam at Cohasset Swim Center

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

COHASSET –  Four people reported feeling ill after swimming at the Cohasset Swim Center, which had opened without first getting health department approval, town officials said.

In a statement Thursday, Cohasset Town Manager Christopher Senior said the center opened Wednesday without getting the final OK from the health department to open the building or the pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qfDo_0gXu8J5C00

Just before the opening, "a broken pipe caused half the water to leak from the largest pool in the complex, resulting in a chemical imbalance," Senior said.

"Four young adults taking part in swim practice reported feeling ill after leaving the water," the statement said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cE6dD_0gXu8J5C00

The center was immediately shut down and the chemical imbalance fixed. The broken pipe has been repaired.

On Thursday, a sign on the door of the closed center read "unsafe to operate."

Black Rock House: 'A summer playground for the elite' in Cohasset

High School Girls Lacrosse: Cohasset's run of upsets halted by Medfield in Div. 3 final

The Cohasset Health Department has ordered outside water quality testing at the pool five days a week for the next two weeks. The health department has since issued a pool certification and the center is working to resolve building permit issues, Senior said.

The Cohasset Swim Center is not owned by the town.

The swim center opened for the first time this season Tuesday after a winter and spring of construction.  Plans included building a new snack shack, refinishing the large pool and making bathrooms comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DflMr_0gXu8J5C00

Reach Mary Whitfill at mwhitfill@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Pool water makes 4 people sick after they swam at Cohasset Swim Center

