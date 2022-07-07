Report: Frenkie De Jong’s Agent Is In London To Meet With Manchester United

Frenkie De Jong’s agent is said to be in London to meet with Manchester United as the club and player are yet to discuss personal terms as negotiations with Barcelona continue, states a new report.

De Jong has been a target for United for almost three months as requested by Erik Ten Hag as the manager looks to reunited with his former player at his new club.

Barcelona and United have been in direct contact for a number of weeks over closing a deal however despite there being an agreement on a fee in place, the deal is yet to be closed.

IMAGO / Action Plus

De Jong has been reluctant to leave Barcelona however following talks with Ten Hag, the player is more open to the switch to Old Trafford.

The player has to pick between a pay cut at Barcelona or a move to another club with the first option said to be out of the question with his representatives.

De Jong is not only being looked at by United but now also by rivals, Chelsea. Manu Sainz reports;

“Frenkie de Jong's agent is in London to meet with Manchester United. Chelsea want him, but the player prefers the option of going to Old Trafford and working with Erik ten Hag.”

