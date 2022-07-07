ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Frenkie De Jong’s Agent Is In London To Meet With Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Frenkie De Jong’s agent is said to be in London to meet with Manchester United as the club and player are yet to discuss personal terms as negotiations with Barcelona continue, states a new report.

De Jong has been a target for United for almost three months as requested by Erik Ten Hag as the manager looks to reunited with his former player at his new club.

Barcelona and United have been in direct contact for a number of weeks over closing a deal however despite there being an agreement on a fee in place, the deal is yet to be closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MxaEE_0gXu7flv00
IMAGO / Action Plus

De Jong has been reluctant to leave Barcelona however following talks with Ten Hag, the player is more open to the switch to Old Trafford.

The player has to pick between a pay cut at Barcelona or a move to another club with the first option said to be out of the question with his representatives.

De Jong is not only being looked at by United but now also by rivals, Chelsea. Manu Sainz reports;

“Frenkie de Jong's agent is in London to meet with Manchester United. Chelsea want him, but the player prefers the option of going to Old Trafford and working with Erik ten Hag.”

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frenkie De Jong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#Barcelona#Uk#Old Trafford
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong Was Not Mentioned On Meeting Between Laporta And Chelsea Owner

According to recent claims, Manchester United signing target Frenkie De Jong was not mentioned during Thursday's meeting between Barcelona President Laporta and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly. During this week the Dutch Midfielder has been linked to Chelsea following claims that Boehly was interested in signing the number 21 for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Manchester United submit improved £43m bid to secure transfer target

Manchester United submitted an improved offer of £43m to try and lure Lisandro Martinez away from Ajax this summer. After such a disappointing season, Manchester United will be looking to strengthen almost every position on the pitch, to attempt to regain ground on their Premier League rivals. The appointment...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Welcome to reality, Erik! Manchester United touch down in Thailand lacking star appeal with just one signing, Cristiano Ronaldo missing and no progress on a deal for Frenkie de Jong as the new Premier League season closes in for Erik ten Hag

Manchester United were given a big welcome in Bangkok even though their touring party lacked the stardust many fans might have expected. New manager Erik ten Hag and his players landed in Thailand without Cristiano Ronaldo and with only one new signing in £14.6million defender Tyrell Malacia. United are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
943
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy