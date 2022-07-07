ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The biggest Premier League summer signings and their FPL 2022/23 prices

By Jude Summerfield
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer transfers help the months go quicker as Premier League fans dream of the new season. And with...

Darwin Nunez trains with Liverpool for the first time

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has trained with his new teammates for the first time since joining the club in a €100m (£85m) transfer from Benfica last month. Nunez finished the 2021/22 season, during which he scored 34 goals in all competitions for Benfica, by representing Uruguay on international duty.
Toronto FC complete Mark-Anthony Kaye transfer; Ralph Prso joins Colorado Rapids

Toronto FC have completed the signing of midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from the Colorado Rapids. TFC have parted with $1.025m in General Allocation Money (GAM), homegrown midfielder Ralph Prso, a 2023 international roster spot, and their first-round 2023 SuperDraft pick in exchange for Kaye. $775k of that GAM is guaranteed across...
Belgium 1-1 Iceland: Player ratings as spoils shared in Euro 2022 clash

Belgium and Iceland played out a 1-1 draw in their opening Euro 2022 Group D fixture at the Academy Stadium on Sunday evening. Justine Vanhaevermaet's penalty cancelled out Berglind Thorvaldsdöttir's header, with Thorvaldsdöttir also missing a spot kick in the first half, as the spoils were shared. After...
Barcelona close on Ousmane Dembele new contract; Raphinha terms agreed

Ousmane Dembele is close to signing a two-year contract extension at Barcelona, 90min understands, with a deal for Leeds winger Raphinha also now agreed. The summer transfer window headlines have been dominated by Barcelona, who despite in being complete financial disarray, are involved in a number of deals for some of the world's best players.
Netherlands relishing tough opening Euro 2022 clash vs Sweden

Netherlands coach Mark Parsons is relishing his team opening up their Euro 2022 campaign on Saturday with a clash against Sweden in a repeat of a 2019 World Cup semi-final. The Dutch are reigning continental champions after lifting the lifting the trophy at Euro 2017 but face arguably the toughest test of anyone in the first round of games this time around, with Sweden the highest FIFA-ranked side at the tournament.
Nottingham Forest confirm Omar Richards signing

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Omar Richards on a four-year deal from Bayern Munich. Richards only joined Die Roten from Reading last summer but after failing to break into the first team in Bavaria he has opted to return to England. Last season he made 17 appearances in...
NYCFC'S Taty Castellanos voices need for a move abroad

Valentin Castellanos propelled New York City FC to their first victory under interim head coach Nick Cushing, managing two goals in the 4-2 triumph over the New England Revolution. The forward now leads the league with 12 goals so far this season, cementing his place atop the Golden Boot standings...
Saul gives his verdict on Chelsea loan

Saul Niguez has revealed he is grateful to Chelsea for the chance to spend the 2021/22 season on loan at Stamford Bridge despite failing to impress. The Spaniard was a surprise arrival for the Blues last season but did not assert himself in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI and was often disappointing when he did play.
Raheem Sterling set for Chelsea medical with £50m deal agreed

Raheem Sterling is set to undergo a medical at Chelsea ahead of a £50m move from Manchester City, 90min understands. Sterling is departing the Etihad Stadium following a hugely successful seven years where he has helped City win four Premier League titles. The England international had previously been linked...
Raphinha left out of Leeds' pre-season tour squad

Leeds have confirmed a 26-player squad for their pre-season of Australia that does not include star winger Raphinha, who is wanted by Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal. The Brazilian is in the process of trying to resolve his future and has been specifically holding out for a move to Barcelona, who had been struggling to muster the necessary finances.
David Moyes reaffirms West Ham's stance on Declan Rice transfer

West Ham United manager David Moyes has again stated that Declan Rice will not be sold this summer. 23-year-old Rice is widely regarded as one of the world's most complete midfielders, with a couple of standout seasons at West Ham coinciding with becoming one of England's key players. Former club...
Man City confirm Erling Haaland as new number nine

Manchester City have confirmed that big money summer signing Erling Haaland will wear the number nine shirt recently vacated by Gabriel Jesus. City announced a deal for Haaland as far back as May, but fans had been left guessing which shirt the Norwegian would be wearing for the best part of two months.
Brentford confirm signing of Aaron Hickey from Bologna

Brentford have confirmed the signing of Scotland international defender Aaron Hickey from Serie A side Bologna on a four-year contract. 90min revealed in mid-June that the Bees were preparing a move for the versatile full-back having missed out on primary target Rasmus Kristensen to Leeds earlier in the window. After...
Transfer rumours: Chelsea's De Jong bid; Man Utd increase Martinez offer

Chelsea are hoping to beat Manchester United to the signing of Frenkie de Jong by offering Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso plus £51m to Barcelona in a part-exchange deal. The Blues are also in advanced talks to bring former youth academy prospect Nathan Ake back to the club from Manchester City, as they look to strengthen their defence.
Bruno Fernandes explains why he chose number 8 shirt at Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes has explained he opted to switch to the number eight at Manchester United in tribute to his father. Fernandes has worn 18 since arriving at Old Trafford as Juan Mata occupied his favoured jersey. He has used the number eight for the majority of his career, wearing it at Udinese and Sporting CP as well as for Portugal.
