Georgetown County, SC

Georgetown man arrested on several drug charges

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago
Javon Ature Gray (28) | Via Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown County man is behind bars after a joint operation led to his arrest on numerous drug charges.

Ature Javon Gray, 28, was arrested Wednesday following a drug operation conducted by both the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown City Police.

“Agents took Gray into custody for outstanding narcotics warrants and executed search warrants at 702 Fogel St. and 120 Church St. in Georgetown County,” officials said.

Authorities found “trafficking amounts” of drugs including heroin, pills, crack cocaine, and marijuana.

Gray is charged with the following:

  • 2 counts of trafficking heroin 3rd offense
  • 1 count of distribution of heroin 3rd offense
  • 3 counts of distribution of Schedule II C/S 3rd offense
  • 1 count of PWID cocaine base 3rd offense
  • 2 counts of PWID Schedule II C/S 3rd offense
  • 2 counts of PWID marijuana 2nd offense
  • 1 count of distribution within a ½ mile of a school or park

Officials say Gray was out on bond for previous drug charges including trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

