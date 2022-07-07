ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

‘Enough to kill 500K people’: Deputies intercept $110K worth of fentanyl in NC county

By Chloe Rafferty
 3 days ago
(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office say they have intercepted a package containing fentanyl before it could be delivered.

According to a release, the sheriff’s office’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit found the package while it was on its way to Durham Wednesday.

Investigators say it contained one kilo of fentanyl pills, which is worth an approximate street value of $110,000.

“2 milligrams can be a lethal dose,” says Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead. “According to DEA data, 1 kilo of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. When you consider the population of the City of Durham is just over 285,000, it’s sobering to think of.”

The Durham Department of Public Health says from 2017 to 2019, 103 people died from opioid overdoses in Durham.

Durham Emergency Medical Services responded to 335 opioid overdoses in 2019 and 481 opioid overdoses in 2020, according to a release.

In response to this data, Durham County deputies say they’ve taken extra steps to stop fentanyl trafficking.

Deputies say charges are pending in this case.

They plan to release more information as they continue their investigation.

