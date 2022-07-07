ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

How many DWIs were in Lubbock during Fourth of July holiday?

By Caitlyn Rooney
 3 days ago
(Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas – During the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Lubbock Police Department said eight people were arrested for DWI, and 11 others were arrested for Public Intoxication.

LPD said this was from June 30 to the early morning hours of July 5. There were also 6 calls from concerned citizens for suspected drunk drivers.

According to the police reports available, in one instance, an off-duty deputy with the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office reported a reckless driver. In another, police were called to a driver who was passed out at the wheel.

In one case, an officer asked a woman to “rate herself on a scale of 0 to 10 for her level of intoxication; 0 being completely sober and 10 being the most intoxicated she’s ever been.” The woman answered “42.”

At least two arrests involved crashes, one being a hit-and-run, according to police reports. Among those crashes, no serious injuries were reported.

Save Democracy
3d ago

I would like to know how many fireworks violations were issued. My guess is zero.

everythinglubbock.com

1 seriously injured in Friday PM crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a scene of a one-vehicle crash in South Lubbock Friday evening that injured one person. The crash was reported around 10:20 p.m. in the 9400 block of Quaker Avenue. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com an individual suffered serious injuries in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
