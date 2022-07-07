VIDEO: Pickup crashes into Blount County home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the owner of a pickup that crashed into a home and left the scene.

BCSO shared a video clip from the scene on social media late Wednesday.

Investigators said the truck appears to be a white, early 2000s model Ford F-350 with tan trim. The truck also has heavy front-end damage.

If you have any information regarding the owner of this truck, you’re asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Traffic Safety office at 865-273-5136 during normal business hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.