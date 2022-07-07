VIDEO: Pickup crashes into Blount County home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the owner of a pickup that crashed into a home and left the scene.
BCSO shared a video clip from the scene on social media late Wednesday.
Investigators said the truck appears to be a white, early 2000s model Ford F-350 with tan trim. The truck also has heavy front-end damage.Warner Bros. Discovery to sell Knoxville offices
If you have any information regarding the owner of this truck, you’re asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Traffic Safety office at 865-273-5136 during normal business hours.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 0