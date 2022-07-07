ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bears’ David Moore arrested for weed edibles, unlawful weapons in Texas

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested in Texas on July 4 and is the third member of the team to face legal trouble this offseason.

The police department for Gainesville, where Moore starred in high school, said in a press release that late Sunday night an officer responded to a “possible intoxicated” person asleep in his car in the Taco Bell parking lot. Moore was allegedly asleep in the driver’s seat when the officer arrived.

The officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle, searched it and found THC edibles and three pistols. Moore was subsequently arrested for alleged Possession Controlled Substance PG2 and for Unlawful Carrying Weapons.

According to Fox affiliate KXII , Moore was released after posting $5,000 bond.

Bears wideout David Moore was arrested for alleged possession of weed edibles and unlawful weapons in Texas.
Gainesville PD
David Moore as a member of the Seahawks.
Getty Images

The 27-year-old Moore played for the Seahawks from 2017-20, and appeared in a total of three games split between the Broncos and Packers last season. He signed with the Bears this past April after a successful tryout.

Earlier this offseason, Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested on gun charges in Chicago, and wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested for reckless driving and driving with a suspended license in Florida.

