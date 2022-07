At only 4 years old, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's daughter, Olympia Ohanian, has already achieved some impressive fashion milestones. She's starred in a major fashion campaign alongside her mom, made several red carpet appearances, and attended Fashion Week in both Milan and New York. Not to mention, she was the youngest person to ever be on the cover of Vogue at just three months.

TENNIS ・ 8 HOURS AGO