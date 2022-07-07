ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actor James Caan dies at age 82

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSoNV_0gXtnKts00

James Caan, known for his roles in “The Godfather” and “Elf,” has died.

He was 82.

Caan’s family made the announcement on Twitter, saying that he died on Wednesday evening.

Caan was best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” and “The Godfather II,” but before the iconic film series about the mafia came out, Caan portrayed Brian Piccolo in “Brian’s Song,” TMZ reported.

Caan also was author Paul Sheldon in the film version of the Stephen King novel “Misery.”

Caan was introduced to new generations in the role of Walter, the father to Buddy Elf in the film “Elf.”

Before breaking into acting, Caan was born in the Bronx, the son of Jewish immigrants from Germany. He played football at Michigan State University, TMZ reported.

He leaves behind five children, including actor Scott Caan.

Caan spoke to The New York Times in 1991 about his personal battles with depression and cocaine.

The depression came after his sister, Barbara, died at the age of 38 following a long fight with leukemia.

The cocaine abuse came from Hollywood.

“First you have peer pressure,” Caan told the Times. “You have parties. I was single. There were girls. That was the way to get girls.

“I went through it, but not to the degree you’ve heard about. I wish I had done half the things people said I did.”

In the article, the Times said he had “virtually disappeared from the screen” after the 1980′s but his career had a resurgence, thanks to “Misery” putting him on the same level as Al Pacino, Dustin Hoffman and Robert Duvall.

While he wasn’t making movies for nearly a decade, Caan told the Times that he coached his son’s soccer and basketball teams during the day and dated Playboy bunnies at night. He became reclusive until friends Francis Ford Coppola, Rob Reiner and Mark Rydell saved him and his career.

“My real friends never quit on me,” Caan told the Times more than two decades ago.

1967 1967, American actors James Caan and Michele Carey wear Western costumes in a still from the film, 'El Dorado' directed by Howard Hawk. (Warner Bros./Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Patton Oswalt reveals wife Michelle McNamara's cause of death

Patton Oswalt has revealed his wife Michelle McNamara's cause of death, nearly one year since she died unexpectedly in her sleep at age 46. "We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle's system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal," the actor and comedian wrote in a statement to the Associated Press on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
110K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy