James Caan, star of 'The Godfather' and 'Misery,' has died at age 82

James Caan died Wednesday evening at the age of 82, according to his Twitter account.

Caan was best known for playing Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather."

He also starred in "Misery," "Elf," and the TV series "Las Vegas."

James Caan, the star of films including "The Godfather," "Elf," and "Misery" died on July 6, a spokesperson for the actor announced. Caan was 82.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the actor's Twitter account shared on Thursday. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

"End of Tweet," the message concluded, a callback to the way Caan frequently ended his Tweets.

The Bronx-born actor will forever be known for playing the hot-tempered Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's classic 1972 mafia epic "The Godfather." Caan received an Oscar nomination for the role and reprised the part in the final scene of 1974's "The Godfather Part II."

Before "The Godfather" Caan found recognition in Hollywood in a variety of different roles. In 1966 he starred opposite John Wayne in the Howard Hawks classic Western "El Dorado." He followed that by starring in Robert Altman's "Countdown" (1967) and Coppola's "The Rain People" (1969).

A year before "The Godfather," Caan became a star when he starred opposite Billy Dee Williams in the TV movie "Brian's Song," which recounted the friendship between real-life NFL players Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers. Playing for the Chicago Bears, they became the first interracial roommates in the history of the NFL. The story chronicles their friendship as Piccolo learns he has terminal cancer.

Caan earned an Emmy nomination for the performance.

James Caan as Sony Corleone in "The Godfather." Paramount Pictures

But the success of "The Godfather" launched Caan into legendary status.

The actor's tough-guy persona led to many similar roles in flicks like "The Gambler" (1974), "Rollerball" (1975), "The Killer Elite" (1975), and "A Bridge Too Far" (1977).

But as the decades passed, Caan showed his talents in other less-typecast roles. He found high praise for his leading role in the adaptation of Stephen King's "Misery" (1990), playing an author who is injured in a car wreck and nursed by a crazed super fan infamously played by Kathy Bates.

He played on his wiseguy persona for the comedy "Honeymoon in Vegas" (1992), and played a tough-but-fair coach in "The Program" (1993).

Caan continued to find success, starting a four-season run as the star of the TV series "Las Vegas" in 2003 and, in the same year, he starring as a grumpy father in the beloved Will Ferrell comedy, "Elf."

Caan is survived by five children, including actor Scott Caan from his second marriage.