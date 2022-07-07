ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

James Caan, star of 'The Godfather' and 'Misery,' has died at age 82

By Katie Anthony, Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19A8PQ_0gXtiK4v00
James Caan Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
  • James Caan died Wednesday evening at the age of 82, according to his Twitter account.
  • Caan was best known for playing Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather."
  • He also starred in "Misery," "Elf," and the TV series "Las Vegas."

James Caan, the star of films including "The Godfather," "Elf," and "Misery" died on July 6, a spokesperson for the actor announced. Caan was 82.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the actor's Twitter account shared on Thursday. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

"End of Tweet," the message concluded, a callback to the way Caan frequently ended his Tweets.

—James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

The Bronx-born actor will forever be known for playing the hot-tempered Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's classic 1972 mafia epic "The Godfather." Caan received an Oscar nomination for the role and reprised the part in the final scene of 1974's "The Godfather Part II."

Before "The Godfather" Caan found recognition in Hollywood in a variety of different roles. In 1966 he starred opposite John Wayne in the Howard Hawks classic Western "El Dorado." He followed that by starring in Robert Altman's "Countdown" (1967) and Coppola's "The Rain People" (1969).

A year before "The Godfather," Caan became a star when he starred opposite Billy Dee Williams in the TV movie "Brian's Song," which recounted the friendship between real-life NFL players Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers. Playing for the Chicago Bears, they became the first interracial roommates in the history of the NFL. The story chronicles their friendship as Piccolo learns he has terminal cancer.

Caan earned an Emmy nomination for the performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKc3P_0gXtiK4v00
James Caan as Sony Corleone in "The Godfather." Paramount Pictures

But the success of "The Godfather" launched Caan into legendary status.

The actor's tough-guy persona led to many similar roles in flicks like "The Gambler" (1974), "Rollerball" (1975), "The Killer Elite" (1975), and "A Bridge Too Far" (1977).

But as the decades passed, Caan showed his talents in other less-typecast roles. He found high praise for his leading role in the adaptation of Stephen King's "Misery" (1990), playing an author who is injured in a car wreck and nursed by a crazed super fan infamously played by Kathy Bates.

He played on his wiseguy persona for the comedy "Honeymoon in Vegas" (1992), and played a tough-but-fair coach in "The Program" (1993).

Caan continued to find success, starting a four-season run as the star of the TV series "Las Vegas" in 2003 and, in the same year, he starring as a grumpy father in the beloved Will Ferrell comedy, "Elf."

Caan is survived by five children, including actor Scott Caan from his second marriage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Dee Williams
Person
Stephen King
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
Person
Howard Hawks
Person
James Caan
Person
John Wayne
Person
Scott Caan
Person
Robert Altman
Person
Kathy Bates
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Harrison Wagner’s Family Reveals His Cause of Death

Last week, Jack Wagner’s son Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles at age 27. Now, Harrison family has revealed new details about his death, saying that “he ultimately lost his battle with addiction." Along with announcing the creation of the Harrison Wagner Scholarship...
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

‘ER’ Actress Mary Mara’s Cause of Death Revealed

“ER” actress Mary Mara died suddenly this week at 61. Now, more details of her death are providing a clearer picture of what happened. While it was reported that she drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, it has been revealed that she died from asphyxiation.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS LA

Hollywood reacts to James Caan's death

After learning that legendary actor James Caan had died at the age of 82, celebrities took to social media to pay their respects after the news was announced.Caan was best known for roles in "The Godfather," "Brian's Song," "Misery" and "Elf." His death was announced via his official Twitter page on Thursday morning. Caan's "Misery" co-star Kathy Bates took to Twitter saying she was "heartbroken."Billy Dee Williams, who starred alongside Caan in "Brian's Song," shared a recent photo of the duo, accompanied by a heartfelt statement. Adam Sandler admitted his idolization of Caan on Twitter shortly after the news broke saying he...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Billy Dee Williams Posts Heartwarming Photo with Late James Caan: ‘Friends Till the End’

Billy Dee Williams took to his Twitter to pay tribute to his late friend and Brian’s Song co-star, James Caan. “Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy,” Billy wrote, along with the hashtag “#jamescaan.” The recent image is of the two actors in the gym. James Caan jokingly sits on Billy’s lap, his arm around his friend. The two share matching grins.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

486K+
Followers
30K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy