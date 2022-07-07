ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New earlier curfew for older Philly teens now in effect

WHYY
WHYY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some older Philadelphia teens face new curfew restrictions in an effort to curb violence in the city. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson pushed for the restriction to be implemented this summer. It requires kids ages 14 to 17 to be inside by 10 p.m. Previously, the 10 p.m. limit only applied to...

whyy.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Trentonian

Philly curfews no match for bad parents and juvie delinquents (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Philadelphia officials have instituted a curfew for teens until late September. Under the new rules, 16-17-year-olds must be off the streets by 10 p.m., two hours prior to a current midnight curfew. Children 14 and 15 already had a 10 p.m. curfew while those 13 and under must be in by 9:30 p.m. All are to remain off the streets until 6 a.m. the following day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s New Summer Curfew For Minors In Effect Until End Of September

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new curfew law for teenagers in Philadelphia. Starting Thursday, teens 16 and older will now have to be home by 10 p.m. instead of midnight. Fourteen- and 15-year-olds will remain on a 10 p.m. curfew and anyone 13 and younger will have to be home by 9:30 p.m. The modified curfew will last through Sept. 29. City councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who introduced the bill in early June, says it will help keep young people safe. “We are in a state of emergency in the City of Philadelphia, and no one is suffering more than our young people....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Hispanic Fiesta celebrates 40 years in Philadelphia

People from all walks of life danced on the steps of the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing on Sunday afternoon, as several Latin American bands played on a small stage overlooking the Delaware River. This weekend, the annual Hispanic Fiesta, hosted by Concilio, celebrated 40 years in the City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curfew#Until September#Crime#Police District
WHYY

The Regional Roundup: July 11, 2022

Camden County recently recorded its first case of Monkeypox, as the virus slowly spreads in several states. But what exactly does it look like, how worried should we be, and is another “pandemic” really coming?. Our guest is Dr. Stuart Isaacs, Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Search for Electric Wire Theft Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a theft of electrical wire from the Lowes store at 2106 S. Columbus Boulevard. Authorities state that on June 21, 2022, at around 6:30 PM, the suspect entered the store through an unauthorized gate and stole several ceiling fans and rolls of electrical wire. The suspect left the items with his unknown accomplice and returned to the store for more items.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Department Seeks Suspect for Tool Theft

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for tool theft. Detectives state that on June 29, 2022, at around 7:30 PM, an unknown male was captured on surveillance footage breaking the window of a car parked in the 1800 block of Washington Avenue. The suspect then entered the car multiple times, removed tools, and placed them in the bed of his pick-up truck. Once he was sure he had taken everything he wanted, the suspect drove away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
6abc Action News

Crime Fighters: Who killed Kevin Wade?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man poised to graduate from high school is shot to death, along with another man, just weeks before commencement. Now, his mother is asking for help in finding her son's killer. Kevin Wade, 18, was set to graduate from high school in June with honors,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

1 Man Dead, 8 Others Injured In Several Separate Shootings Across Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and several others were injured, including two 15-year-olds, in multiple shootings across Philadelphia overnight Sunday. Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot in the city’s Chinatown section. The victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to on the second floor of a building on Cherry Street, just before 4 a.m. Investigators said one person is in custody but no further information is available at this time. Credit: CBS3 Police are searching for the person behind the wheel of a burgundy Toyota sedan they believe shot a man during an apparent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

West Chester Local Recognized as Philadelphia Titan100 — 23-Year-Old Thomas Padula

WEST CHESTER, PA — Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP has announced Thomas Padula, President, Padula Media as a 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 70,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 8 th , 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
WEST CHESTER, PA
gridphilly.com

Somerton Woods on the Chopping Block?

About 80 acres in the Somerton neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia have been conspicuously left out of Philadelphia City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson’s legislation to improve the city’s tree canopy protections, which passed City Council on June 16, 2022. The Somerton Civic Association is lobbying to change that. Northeast...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

I-95, I-76, I-476 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Interstate 95, Interstate 76, and Interstate 476 are among state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Philadelphia. Monday, July 11, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Bullets that grazed officers at Philly Fourth of July celebration came from same gun

The bullets that grazed two officers during Philadelphia’s Fourth of July celebration came from the same gun, investigators revealed Wednesday afternoon. Two police officers — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy John Foster and Philadelphia Police Officer Sergio Diggs — were hit just before the fireworks display began along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as part of Wawa Welcome America. Crowds gathered for the festivities fled the scene, resulting in three minor injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

War on churches: Pennsylvania town cracks down on feeding the homeless

A lot of powerful people in this country think it’s really important to put religion in its place. They reduce the free exercise of religion to the freedom of worship, and they argue that faith should be strictly private. They also believe that a church building must be exclusively for worship and not for any of the other aspects of people living out their faith.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WGAL

Woman convicted for 2020 Christmas killing

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Friday, a Dauphin County jury convicted 28-year-old Nafisah McNeill of Philadelphia of third-degree murder for the 2020 Christmas killing of Leon White-Jones. McNeill stabbed White-Jones to death in front of her sister's home along the 2400 block of N. Fourth Street in Harrisburg. After the...
HARRISBURG, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy