New earlier curfew for older Philly teens now in effect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new curfew law for teenagers in Philadelphia. Starting Thursday, teens 16 and older will now have to be home by 10 p.m. instead of midnight. Fourteen- and 15-year-olds will remain on a 10 p.m. curfew and anyone 13 and younger will have to be home by 9:30 p.m. The modified curfew will last through Sept. 29. City councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who introduced the bill in early June, says it will help keep young people safe. “We are in a state of emergency in the City of Philadelphia, and no one is suffering more than our young people....

