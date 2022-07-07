ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Golden Corral closed in Alton

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON – A sign on the side of the building welcoming back customers was in sharp contrast to the dark interior and locked doors of the Alton Golden Corral. A sign taped to the door said the restaurant would be closed for...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

Sierra Club plans Cahokia Mounds talk Tuesday

ALTON - The Sierra Club will have its monthly speaker series at 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Bill Iseminger, an archaeologist and well known author who recently retired as assistant site manager at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville, is the featured speaker. His presentation will cover the previous cultural traditions and the rise, fluorescence and demise of Cahokia. He will discuss the site's many features and results of past and current archaeological research, as well as the development of a world-class Interpretive Center. Participants are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at 5 p.m. Participants can also attend via ZOOM https://bit.ly/3yk0acS.. To register to attend this event (in-person or via Zoom), go to https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades.
CAHOKIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River to hold ice cream social

If you love Ice cream, the place to be Sunday is Central Park in Wood River. The City will be hosting its annual Ice Cream Social at the park on Wood River Avenue from 3 to 6pm. Wood River Parks and Rec Director Jason Woody tells The Big Z there...
WOOD RIVER, IL
FOX 2

South city restaurant steps up to tackle childhood hunger

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis husband and wife team who run a local non-profit group and a south city restaurant are trying to tackle childhood hunger during the summer months. Five Acres Bar B Que on Shaw Boulevard near I-44 and Tower Grove Park is serving breakfast and lunch free to children seven days […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
City
Collinsville, IL
Local
Illinois Restaurants
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gateway Arch announces free summer events

ST. LOUIS — From yoga, an astronomy series, to a puppet program, coffee with a ranger and more, the Gateway Arch National Park has a variety of free events open to the public this summer. “Discover the history and significance of Gateway Arch National Park and enjoy all aspects...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Weather cuts classic rides at Bethalto show

BETHALTO — Saturday morning's rain might have reduced the size of the Bethalto Church of God Car Show, but it didn’t diminish the enthusiasm. Classic car owners and admirers gathered in the church parking lot to remember motoring days gone by. Junior Smith of Moro brought his 1978 Dodge Little Red Express, one of just 1,500 that came from the factory that year.
BETHALTO, IL
KICK AM 1530

House For Sale in Missouri Could Be Used For a Superhero Lair

There is so much uniqueness in this roundhouse for sale including this is the first time it's been on the market. I saw this on Zillow Gone Wild and I just had to share. This is a custom-built round steel home on the market for the first time located in the heart of St. Peters, Missouri this 6,714 square-foot home is more like a superhero lair. Floor after floor after floor, this home has so much room for a superhero to hide and have superhero meetings. The house is surrounded by three acres of wooded land to hide from villains and fans, a massive garage to park all the superhero cars, and maybe boats, and a home office with a private entrance so no one knows your secret identity. See. perfect for a superhero.
MISSOURI STATE
The Telegraph

Bunker Hill parade outlasts rainy morning

The 4th of July parade in Bunker Hill Saturday was rain-delayed, but not rain-dampened, as the entire Macoupin County community came together to celebrate.  Lindsey Kahl of Bunker Hill helped assemble floats for both the Bunker Hill Junior High School cheerleaders and the Bunker Hill 4-H Club. "Today everything got delayed and changed, and everybody is still out here supporting their town and showing their pride," said Kahl after the parade's one-hour delayed start. "It's everybody coming together."
BUNKER HILL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Shogun Steak House#The Alton Golden Corral
FOX2Now

Best tacos in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in

ST. LOUIS – You might not have to travel too far in the St. Louis region for some Mexican food, but that might be different for some entrees that people like to taco-bout. While recent studies have praised St. Louis for its barbeque and fried chicken, foodies can also score some tasty tacos. The digital team at FOX 2 recently asked its Facebook viewers “Who has the best tacos?”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

‘Mississippi Monster’ opens at Raging Rivers

GRAFTON, Ill. – Raging Rivers has opened a new thriller for waterpark goers in the “Mississippi Monster.”. The new attraction, which officially opened Saturday, is a super slide with three hidden chambers to speed down. Riders will make their way through enclosed tubes before an exhilarating final splash.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Telegraph

RISE celebrates artists of color

The two-month-long RISE: Artists of Color Showcase at the Jacoby Arts Center closed over the weekend with a special reception that highlighted the six featured artists. Guests mingled with the artists and viewed the vibrant, evocative and emotional works of art one final time. St. Louis artist Olivia Obi was asked about the inspiration behind her colorful paintings. "I mainly think about how I want to see more Black women represented in the western field of art," Obi said. "When I grew up, Black women weren't really shown as the main character in their own story and they were mainly shown in servitude."
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Telegraph

Back To School Bash set for July 21 by Telegraph

ALTON - The Telegraph has partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Alton to present a free Back To School Bash on Thursday, July 21. The event is planned for 4-7 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club, 2512 Amelia St., Alton. Event coordinator Regina Harbison said the night was created to bring the community together and offer a safe and fun environment for students of all ages to gain information for the upcoming school year.
ALTON, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Karen's Diner, Where Rude Staff Reign, Is Coming Soon to St. Louis

Karens everywhere, beware: St. Louis’ newest pop-up experience isn’t taking any shit. Karen’s Diner opens its doors this September, but that’s where the customer service ends. The waiters at Karen’s Diner are dishing more than just food: They're also delivering terrible customer service, and they aren't...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Reduced adoption fees at Highland, Edwardsville shelters

HIGHLAND — Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less July 11-31 at two area shelters. Metro East Humane Society will participate at the Edwardsville shelter at 8495 Illinois 143 and the Highland shelter at 510 W Monroe, offering $25 adoptions for all cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Local photography business accused of being a wedding day nightmare

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local photographer Whitnie Wagster is accused of doing bad business. Customers said photoshoots meant to capture precious memories turned into a disaster and ruined their special day. “I don’t have all of the getting ready pictures. I don’t have all the pictures of walking down...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Groomer of 25 years takes business to next level

EAST ALTON - Though she's been grooming dogs since 1997, Sheri Harmon started Sheri's Mobile Spaw just two and a half years ago during the pandemic.  "Mobile grooming is something new for me," said Harmon, of East Alton, who began working with dogs in 1993 at a groomer's business where her cousin worked. During the holidays, Harmon's cousin recruited her to help out.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Building collapse reported in Alton

ALTON — No injuries have been reported in an Alton building collapse that ripped the back off a structure Saturday. At about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the upper story deck at the rear of a building at 619 E. Broadway collapsed. The building is located between Germania Brew Haus and the Jacoby Arts Center.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy