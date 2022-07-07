ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First responders: Intel will add weight to police, fire services, but uncertainties remain

By Gary Seman Jr., ThisWeek
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story had inverted figures for Intel's and the state's investment in the microchip-processing plant project.

Local first responders say the arrival of Intel will have an effect on police and fire resources, but they’re not exactly sure when or to what extent.

“We’re not anticipating a high call volume (from Intel),” said Greg Jones, chief of the New Albany Police Department.

Yet the microchip-processing facilities, whose construction is expected to be completed by 2025, are expected to bring in new housing, so more runs are expected, Jones aid.

Also, with roads being widened in the New Albany International Business Park – and state Route 161 – more accidents and speeders are expected to follow, he said.

Aside from construction, Intel is expected to hire 3,000 full-time workers, many likely to settle in the immediate area.

Intel falls directly within the jurisdiction of the Monroe Township Fire Department, said its chief, Dudley Wright. Jersey Township contracts with Monroe for fire protection in the area.

Yet safety forces in the area have an automatic-aid agreement, meaning constant coverage would occur even if one department couldn’t respond immediately or if the calamity were so great that several departments could converge on a scene, Wright said.

"First of all, central Ohio’s been very fortunate in that all fire departments work well together,” he said. “I think we’re going to see a lot of different phases from a fire department workload standpoint right now. ... Because there’s so much growth our there already, we have weekly meetings (with New Albany officials) where we do plan reviews on expansion.”

Some personnel will need to be hired to help with Intel and the expanding region, he said.

The department is in the midst of hiring a full-time fire-plans examiner, has already hired a full-time fire marshal and plans to add fire inspectors on an as-need basis, the chef said.

“Based upon past practices and everything else, the Intel project needs to be cost-neutral to the fire department,” Wright said.

Wright told the Newark Advocate in February that the biggest impact in the near future could be on his department's fire inspection and prevention team.

Intel, similar to Facebook and other larger employers in the business park, is expected to have its own security force, but they wouldn't be sworn members of Ohio law-enforcement, who would be tasked with day-to-day duties at the factory.

Jack Rupp, chief of the Plain Township Fire Department, said the business park would continue to grow beyond the Intel investment, so a lot more remains to consider in the future.

“We’re looking, trying to figure out that,” he said.

Intel, meanwhile, started excavation of the 900-plus acres July 1. Intel is expecting construction of two plants to be completed by 2025.

Intel has promised to invest $20 billion into the project, and the state has agreed to kick in $2 billion for starters. Congress has been considering House and Senate bills that would pump billions into the microchip industry , which would help Intel.

Col. Chad Dennis of the Licking County Sheriff’s Office echoed the sentiments of his colleagues – once Intel is built out, an uptick on safety service calls is expected, but the extent remains uncertain at this point.

“We obviously are anticipating some growth with our office, some positions,” Dennis said. “We want to look forward, get a head of it but not behind it. I don’t think it’s going to be a huge office hiring right now.”

