Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins, Kris Letang agree to six-year, $36.6 million extension

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang inked a long-term extension. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal native is among the greatest players in Pittsburgh history, holding multiple franchise records. Letang is first among all Penguins defenseman in games played (941), goals (144), assists (506) and points (650).

He's also been a significant piece along with fellow mid-2000s draft selections Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in the team's three Stanley Cup titles during the millennium. Letang is first among all Pittsburgh defensemen in playoff games played (149), playoff goals (23), playoff assists (67) and playoff points (90).

