Early Voting For Maryland Primary Election Starts Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Early voting for this year’s primary election started Thursday.

For the next seven days, voters will be able to cast their ballots for candidates running in local and state races.

The races for governor and Baltimore City state’s attorney are some of the high-profile contests this cycle.

Early voting will run for seven days from Thursday, July 7 to Thursday, July 14. Each polling location will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including both weekend days.

Roger Hartley, dean of the University of Baltimore College of Public Affairs, said Maryland’s options for early voting and mail-in ballot allow for easier voting options for Marylanders.

“We’ve had a whole period where people can mail in a ballot that gets more access to voters and people got used to that during the pandemic, which was great,” he said. And now you’ve got a whole week that people can come out and vote in person early, and then there’s still Election Day.”

While volunteers and dedicated voters were aware of the start of early voting, many residents said they were not aware that early voting has already started.

Hartley explained off-year primaries when there is no election for president usually have lower visibility because fewer people are paying attention.

Additionally, Maryland’s primary date was moved from June to July 19 because of now-settled court battles over state legislative maps and Maryland congressional maps.

Hartley explained these circumstances could also affect the attention of voters.

“This has been an unusual primary because the election date was moved, and when the election date was moved, it was also moved in the middle of vacation season and camp season for parents who have children,” he said. “And so, it makes total sense that people might have missed them.”

Hartley said he is optimistic that voters will get to the polls given the many options that they have to cast a ballot.

Approximately 8 1/2 hours into the first day of early voting, the Maryland State Board of Elections announced 14,208 people have already cast an early ballot.

Voters are also able to request a mail-in ballot by July 12 and online through July 15.