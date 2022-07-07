ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Newsom Approves Major Funding for California Holocaust Survivor Assistance Program, Providing Millions of Dollars for Los Angeles Survivors

brentwoodnewsla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, California Governor Gavin Newsom approved the 2022-23 State Budget which includes an unprecedented $36 million dollars in funding for the California Holocaust Survivor Assistance Program. The California Holocaust Survivor Assistance Program (CHSAP) provides resources for five Jewish Family Service agencies – in Los Angeles, San Diego, San...

brentwoodnewsla.com

Comments / 5

carolynmcoch
2d ago

Boy, he is out there getting those votes wherever he can, isn’t he ?! Has RUINED CA, now wants to spread that ruination across the US - wake up folks !

Reply
7
Judith Hernandez
2d ago

they already recieve money. and so do 2nd generations. but yep trying to buy votes.. good thing most are republican 🤣

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

NO ROOM IN THE ICU FOR CENTRAL CALIFORNIANS; SOUTHERN CA ICU AVAILABILITY DROPS TO 5.3%

December 13, 2020 (California) – The San Joaquin Valley region in Central California, comprised of Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties, had zero available ICU beds, as of Saturday, 16 days after Thanksgiving. Only one day prior, according to the California Department of Public Health, that figure had been 4.5%.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CalMatters

California gun laws face legal assault

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta and other California politicians are incensed that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s law imposing tough limits on concealed weapons permits. They know that by invalidating New York’s requirement that permit applicants demonstrate good cause, the court also made California’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In California

California is a widely-chosen state to retire for the desired proximity to beaches, financially stable economy, and great climate. The retirees will never feel under-appreciated for their hard-working lives in these 11 best small towns to retire in California. Auburn. Some 14,000 residents know their hometown of Auburn as one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

Prop 27 California: Homeless Solution or Bad Public Policy? | Prop 1 Abortion SCA | Prop 31 Sale of Flavored Tobacco

As the November elections draw nearer, a tug-of-war has begun between two radically different propositions, each alleged to have its pros and cons. Proposition 27 is a measure that will appear on November's election ballot. Dubbed the "California Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support Act," three Native American tribes have now endorsed the measure that would "legalize online and mobile sports wagering" in California. [i]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Stern
Person
Jesse Gabriel
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivors#State Budget#Jfsla#The State Legislature#Jewish Family Service La#Survivo
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

As state water conservation lags, Gov. Newsom warns of mandatory restrictions

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) -- California is falling short of water conservation goals and Gov. Gavin Newsom has warned that mandatory statewide restrictions may be on the way.In parts of the Bay Area, however, conservation is actually ahead of state targets.Marin County residents conserved 25% more in June compared to the same month in 2020, far exceeding the state goal of 15%.Josh Wafer is one of many residents in Marin County that has taken drastic steps to cut back on outdoor water use."We took our lawn out by hand with picks and shovels and got some dirt hauled away and just...
MARIN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy