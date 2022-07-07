ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Border INVASION Declared

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Texas counties are declaring an invasion as the border crisis worsens. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. What is happening at our Southern border is not just a crisis, it’s a full-blown invasion. What else do you call it when hundreds of...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Mic

Fox News blamed weed and women for the Illinois parade shooting

Far be it for a reasonable person to turn on Fox News expecting anything resembling, well, “news” — especially, by the network’s own admission, during the primetime hours, when its big name hosts reign supreme in obstinate defiance of facts and decency and, y’know, reality in general. So, it’s not like we should be caught off guard by the fact that people like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the days following the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, scrambling to lay the blame on a suite of contributing factors, rather than acknowledge that a 22-year-old with a history of violent threats incubated in the far-right recesses of the internet was able to legally buy a weapon of war and use it to murder seven people during a neighborhood parade.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tomi Lahren
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
Fox News

President Biden Sells Out To China

Story #1: The Biden administration sells your fuel to China. Story #2: Texas Governor Greg Abbott fails to declare an invasion, and guarantees himself a ringside seat to Desantis v. Newsom. Story #3: Baker Mayfield & Kevin Durant. Two trades, and one star goes down.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern#Americans#Foxnewscommentary Com
Fox News

Putin warns US for punishing Russia

Jul. 7, 2022 - 01:46 - Fox correspondent Nate Foy discusses state sponsor of terrorism declaration on Russia and the millions fleeing into Ukraine borders on ‘Special Report W/ Bret Baier.’
POLITICS
The Week

Why right-wingers claim white nationalist group Patriot Front is an FBI sting

The white nationalist group Patriot Front staged a march in Boston on July 2. Right-wingers think the group is secretly run by the FBI. Here's everything you need to know:. Dozens of masked members of the group known as Patriot Front marched through the streets of Boston on Saturday carrying flags and police shields. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), Patriot Front is a "white nationalist hate group."
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Rolling Stone outraged Supreme Court justices have prayed with evangelical groups: 'Serious Matter'

Rolling Stone alleged the Supreme Court could have been unduly influenced by praying with religious groups in a lengthy piece published Wednesday. Politics reporter Kara Voght wrote that Peggy Nienaber, vice president at Faith & Liberty, admitted that she has prayed with Supreme Court justices in a secretly recorded video after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Judge Jeanine Flips at Gutfeld’s ‘Replacement Theory’ on Fox

During a roundtable discussion Tuesday on the Fox News show The Five, co-host Greg Gutfeld suggested that immigrants could replace “worthless white wokesters’—and Judge Jeanine Pirro was seriously triggered. On the topic of immigration, primarily through the southern border, Gutfeld said the U.S. should not “be dissuading...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Fox News

767K+
Followers
167K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy