June 27 – Victim reported he had property taken from a motel room he had rented. The victim said he had left the room for a few days and upon returning the motel management had removed all of his property from the room. They returned all of his property except an item that he wished to report as stolen. The victim said he questioned the motel management about the item and they told him the police had taken it while at the motel for an incident. A review of officer reports and in speaking with officers who were at the victim’s room it was found the officers did not take the item. Victim had no other suspects.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO