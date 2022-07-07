ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Remains of SC man missing for 2 months found under machine at his job, coroner says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Filpj_0gXrwp4U00
Industrial Recovery and Recycling in Greer (Google Ima)

GREER, S.C. — The remains of a South Carolina man who had been missing for two months were found under a machine at his workplace, according to The State.

Duncan Gordon, 20, was last seen while working at Industrial Recovery and Recycling in Greer, which is less than 60 miles from the Georgia border.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gordon was working on top of a plastic shredding machine when he vanished.

The machine he worked on was checked several times after the man’s disappearance, including by his own father, who was a supervisor at the plant, and by sheriff’s investigators and cadaver K-9s.

The coroner’s office and the South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration became involved in the investigation in June, nearly a month after Gordon’s disappearance. The coroner said that because there was no body found, they could not consider it a death investigation.

A third search of the machine recovered material under the conveyer belt near a plastic shredding machine. It was tested at the scene for human blood and came back negative. But later tests in a lab, after the material was hydrated, came as matching Gordon’s parents’ DNA.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger, the machine processed around 60,000 pounds of plastic between the time Gordon was reported missing and when the first investigator arrived at the scene.

“I ask you to also consider that the missing man weighed between 210 and 250 pounds, Clevenger said in a release. “What was recovered by the detective may be approximately 2 ounces.”

Clevenger ruled that Gordon fell inside the shredding machine, where he died.

Clevenger was not able to issue a death certificate, but said the missing person’s case is closed.

OSHA is investigating whether there were any safety violations at the business.

Sanitation worker killed after truck blade closed on head Investigators spoke with his coworkers who mentioned that there was some kind of miscommunication between Firestone and another employee during the maintenance. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 31

MB sc
2d ago

did the guy ever clock out that day? dont people ask where there co-workers are? so many questions.

Reply(2)
12
Clara Cerrato
2d ago

why can't they issue a death certificate? it's pretty obvious what happened. what an awful way to die

Reply(2)
10
Fin Fan
2d ago

Life is precious,we're 2 feet from death everyday. Don't put yourself into anymore danger than necessary sounds like this machine was just that dangerous and unsafe to work around.

Reply
5
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

South Carolina deputy fired following DUI arrest

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County Deputy Sheriff was terminated Friday morning following an arrest for DUI. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy, identified as Austin Taylor, was not in an on-duty status when the incident took place. South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#The Missing Man#Georgia#South Carolina#Coroner#Sc#Greer#State#Wsb Tv
FOX Carolina

One person airlifted to hospital following shooting at Anderson Mall

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. Officers said they responded to the Anderson Mall at around 11:30 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a male had been shot in the head. The victim was airlifted to Greenville Memorial for treatment. However, their condition is currently unknown.
ANDERSON, SC
live5news.com

Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway

MOUNTAIN CITY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a man likely died last weekend after lightning struck him. Representatives from emergency medical services in Rabun County report they received a call about a man possibly being struck by lightning on July 2 at about 3:35 p.m. WGCL reports...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Anderson County deputy fired after arrest

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired on Friday morning after he was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Highway Patrol, Deputy Austin Taylor was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and having an open container of alcohol.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
164K+
Followers
115K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy