ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Springs, CO

Tolls begin on westbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6Slf_0gXrrD9H00

Tolls begin on westbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane 00:26

Those who travel to the high country along Interstate 70 will be paying to use that express lane between Idaho Springs to Georgetown. Toll prices will be $9 on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays and $8 on Sundays with an ExpressToll pass.

(credit: CBS)

Tolling began on Thursday. Just like the eastbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane, the westbound Express Lane is open during peak travel periods, such as weekends and holidays.

During the week, Monday-Thursday, the express lanes are to be treated as shoulders.

Drivers can always use the adjacent general purpose lanes for free. The Express Lanes are designed to ease traffic congestion in the dedicated area.

Additional Information from CDOT:

The new Express Lane runs parallel to the eastbound Mountain Express Lane for approximately 12 miles from Idaho Springs to Empire and will similarly be open during peak travel periods only, such as on weekends and holidays.
Electronic signs will alert drivers when the lane is open.
It's illegal to use the Express Lane when it's closed. Ignoring closure signs presents a dangerous hazard to motorists and roadway workers who may be using the closed Express Lane as an emergency shoulder.
This lane will be tolled for everyone, including motorcycles and carpools.
No trucks, vehicles or trailers with more than two axles or longer than 25 feet will be allowed.
Do not cross the solid yellow line; enter and exit at the designated entrances and exits marked with a dashed yellow line.
Express Lane tolling will apply to all vehicles who use the Express Lane on this corridor. There is not a free HOV, carpool or motorcycle option.
ExpressToll pass saves money
Get a Pass! ExpressToll saves money every trip with at least 40% savings compared to the pricing without a pass. Go to expresstoll.com to get the pass that is right for you. The same ExpressToll passes (stickers or Switchable HOV Transponders) that are used on CDOT's Express Lanes on US 36, I-25 and the eastbound I-70 Mountain, as well as E-470 and the Northwest Parkway will work on the new westbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane. Please note that the Switchable HOV Transponder will not provide an HOV discount on the I-70 Mountain Express Lanes, even when positioned in the HOV mode.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound to close next week for crash cleanup

DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 70 eastbound will be closed in Glenwood Canyon for one day in July for a commercial vehicle crash clean-up. The closure is necessary for the cleanup crew to safely remove the vehicle. The eastbound lanes will be closed on July 13 during the daytime, starting...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mudslide fills home in Colorado, reportedly as deep as 10 feet on property

A longtime Georgetown resident is asking the public for help via GoFundMe after a mudslide nearly destroyed his home on July 6. On a GoFundMe created to raise money for repairs, Edward Alexander states that about three feet of mud has filled his bedroom, with a report from KDVR clarifying that the mud is 10 feet deep on some parts of the property. It was also reported that the mudflow was strong enough to breach a wall of the home.
GEORGETOWN, CO
CBS Denver

Cyclists use High Line Canal to piece together safe biking routes

The City of Denver says that nearly 60% of residents are interested in bike commuting but concerned about safety and having a good experience. Volunteers at the Bike Streets project say you can piece together a safe commute to almost anywhere in the city. Avi Stopper is the founder and Lead Organizer of Bike Streets, an effort to get more people out of their cars and onto bicycles. "Biking around Denver is one of the most exceptional activities that you can do, I think," he said. Stopper was also Denver Regional Council of Government's Bike Commuter of the Year in...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Springs, CO
State
Idaho State
Local
Colorado Traffic
CBS Denver

Residents in apartment building struggle with air conditioning problems

As temperatures rose to nearly 100 degrees in Lakewood on Saturday, Ridgemoor Apartment residents were feeling every bit of the heat. "It's really muggy. It's hotter inside the building than it is outside," said a woman who has lived at the apartments for two years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation.   She and several other residents told CBS News Colorado they have been left without relief since about Thursday, after they said the building's air conditioning system stopped working. The Ridgemoor Apartment complex has at least 250 units. It's listed as affordable housing by...
LAKEWOOD, CO
agjournalonline.com

Boulder reservoir project to expand Denver Water supply

After nearly two decades of planning, the five-year construction phase of the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project began in May. The project, which raises the dam by 131 feet, will triple the Boulder County reservoir’s storage capacity and provide more security and flexibility to Denver Water, the utility that supplies 1.5 million people across the metro area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Tolling#Traffic Congestion#Expresstoll#The Express Lanes#Cdot#Mountain Express Lane
CBS Denver

Sunday will be another very hot day around Colorado

Several cities set record highs on Saturday including Denver where the high hit 100 degrees. It will be another very hot day ahead for the region but many areas will be a few degrees cooler thanks to more afternoon cloud cover and scattered storms.One exception will be the far eastern counties of Colorado where temps could be as high as 105 to 107 degrees. Some of the hottest weather is expected to be recorded in places like Lamar, La Junta, Julesburg and Burlington.Eastern Colorado will catch a break from the heat on Monday thanks to an approaching cold front. Highs will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler to start the new work week. The mountains and western slope will not feel any relief from this front.The hot weather will return to Denver and the eastern plains by the middle of the week with upper 90s and low 100s expected again by Wednesday and Thursday. It looks like the hot temps will stick around through the upcoming weekend.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mudslide closes mountain pass in Colorado

A mudslide at Willowcreek Pass has closed Highway 125 between FS Road 730 and US 40, according to the Grand County Police Department. The roadway from Mile Point 21.5 to Mile Point 0 is affected. Delays are expected, and there is no information on when the highway will be reopened...
9NEWS

Extreme heat shines light on Colorado's 'heat islands'

DENVER — At a community pool in the Globeville neighborhood, dozens of families filled the water to cool off from the summer heat. It was a common sight at several spots in the Denver metro Saturday as record-setting heat hit the area. Across town, Kim Yuan-Farrell said something came...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
CBS Denver

Denver opening up its libraries and recreation centers as cooling stations

Coloradans are gearing up for extreme heat this weekend as Denver and several other cities are expected to experience the hottest days of the summer so far."I'm hot now," said Gayle Cisneros. "I wanna go jump in a pool and stay in there all day."Coloradans like Gayle and her husband Charles are already thinking of ways to stay cool as the state prepares for this heat wave. Saturday and Sunday could bring up to 100 degree weather, and the safety of the community during times like this is critical."I think of hydration, lots of ice and sun screen and be safe,"...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver hits triple digits, breaks record high

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday’s heat has written itself into the history books. A new record high has been broken for July 9 as Denver International Airport hit 100 degrees. The Pinpoint Weather Team has been forecasting a balmy weekend as temperatures were expected to hit the triple-digit mark. Denver and parts of northeastern Colorado are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Arvada Neighbors Fighting Planned RV Park on Former Landfill

Sharon McCarthy lives in the Forest Springs neighborhood of northwest Arvada. Last December, she and her neighbors, as well as residents of the nearby Geos and West Woods Mesa neighborhoods, received notices from the City of Arvada that a developer would be putting an RV park at 6800 Kilmer Street, the nearby site of a former landfill that backs up to Ralston Creek.
ARVADA, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Elk crashes concert in Colorado, people unfazed

Coloradans acted like Coloradans when an elk came strolling through a Fourth of July concert in Estes Park over the holiday weekend. The video, originally shared with KKTV by Mr. Estes Park, shows a female elk walking just feet from families and children, as no one really gives much of a reaction other than a smile or pulling out their camera phone. The performing musician, Brad Fitch, doesn't seem to be too fazed either, continuing to strum his guitar and sing despite the elk standing...
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Denver metro area car thefts remain an issue; 100 vehicles stolen daily

Auto thefts across the state are showing no signs of slowing down, so we looked at ways you can avoid becoming the next victim. According to the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority, nearly 100 vehicles are stolen every day from the Denver metro area. Last year, over 35,000 cars were stolen. At this point in 2022, 16,000 cars have been stolen.When it comes to prevention, one of the first things people can do is park their car in a garage. With the understanding that you might not have the ability to park in a garage, it's important to park in a well lit area and make sure you remove the keys from your ignition and lock your vehicle completely. It's important not to leave any valuables in your car that makes it enticing for it to be stolen, including a wallet, phone or purse. Other preventative investments for your car might include steering wheel and brake locks.If it's affordable, a tracking device could help investigators recover your car if it is stolen.  
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Housing market taking a turn in Denver metro area

Buying a home in the Denver metro area has been tough for a while now.  A lack of available homes led to soaring prices, bidding wars and houses being purchased immediately after listing. Now, according to a June trends report recently released by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, there are 7.1% more homes for sale this year compared to this time last year. Andrew Abrams, the Committee Chair for the Denver Metro Association of Realtors and the owner of Guide Real Estate says the reason for that is twofold. "Interest rates have gone up, which has decreased buyer demand. And the other...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in 20 feet of water at state park in Colorado

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo, presumably drowning after being reported missing from the shore on the afternoon of July 7. The unidentified woman was on the shore in the popular North Sailboard beach area when it was noticed she was gone. Authorities rapidly responded to the scene, arriving in six minutes and using an underwater drone to quickly locate the woman.
PARK COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

During record heat, heed the need for hydration

Even though it is the NBA offseason, early Saturday morning the basketball courts at Denver's Washington Park were dominated by the heat and sun. That did not stop a team of people from getting up some shots."We played about 5 games," said Will, who along with three of his friends was already wrapping up his day by noon.They weren't alone. Even in 95 degree weather folks were running, riding, and walking their dogs around the park which is dangerous for man and beast.CBS News Colorado took a Raytek Minitemp Infrared thermometer to the park to measure the surface temperatures around...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy