Tolls begin on westbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane 00:26

Those who travel to the high country along Interstate 70 will be paying to use that express lane between Idaho Springs to Georgetown. Toll prices will be $9 on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays and $8 on Sundays with an ExpressToll pass.

(credit: CBS)

Tolling began on Thursday. Just like the eastbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane, the westbound Express Lane is open during peak travel periods, such as weekends and holidays.

During the week, Monday-Thursday, the express lanes are to be treated as shoulders.

Drivers can always use the adjacent general purpose lanes for free. The Express Lanes are designed to ease traffic congestion in the dedicated area.

Additional Information from CDOT:

The new Express Lane runs parallel to the eastbound Mountain Express Lane for approximately 12 miles from Idaho Springs to Empire and will similarly be open during peak travel periods only, such as on weekends and holidays.

Electronic signs will alert drivers when the lane is open.

It's illegal to use the Express Lane when it's closed. Ignoring closure signs presents a dangerous hazard to motorists and roadway workers who may be using the closed Express Lane as an emergency shoulder.

This lane will be tolled for everyone, including motorcycles and carpools.

No trucks, vehicles or trailers with more than two axles or longer than 25 feet will be allowed.

Do not cross the solid yellow line; enter and exit at the designated entrances and exits marked with a dashed yellow line.

Express Lane tolling will apply to all vehicles who use the Express Lane on this corridor. There is not a free HOV, carpool or motorcycle option.

ExpressToll pass saves money

Get a Pass! ExpressToll saves money every trip with at least 40% savings compared to the pricing without a pass. Go to expresstoll.com to get the pass that is right for you. The same ExpressToll passes (stickers or Switchable HOV Transponders) that are used on CDOT's Express Lanes on US 36, I-25 and the eastbound I-70 Mountain, as well as E-470 and the Northwest Parkway will work on the new westbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane. Please note that the Switchable HOV Transponder will not provide an HOV discount on the I-70 Mountain Express Lanes, even when positioned in the HOV mode.