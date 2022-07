JEFFERSON CITY - Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Jefferson City Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 50 at the off-ramp to MO 179. The crash involved a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica and a 2004 Ford Ranger. The vehicles were going westbound on US 50 and were approaching the ramp to exit the highway, when the Crysler veered into the left lane and struck the Ford, which then ran off the left-side of the road and into the median.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO