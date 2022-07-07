ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, OH

Major outdoor amphitheater proposed for Waterville area

By By Tom Henry / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnA6C_0gXrhUh800

Plans were announced Thursday to build an outdoor amphitheater near Waterville that could host national acts as early as May, 2023.

The project, named Waterville Landing Entertainment District, is to be off U.S. 24 and State Rt. 64 at the Waterville/Whitehouse exits, southwest of the Shops At Fallen Timbers.

The state-of-the-art, open-air concert venue could hold as many as 9,375 people when national acts come in, said Hunter Brucks, president and CEO of HB Concerts, INC. and HBC Management LLC, formerly Rossford Commons, LLC.

Under normal circumstances, its capacity will be 7,500. The site is to include as many as 25 box suites. While not divulging the precise amount of capital needed to build Waterville Landing, Mr. Brucks said he “thinks it’s safe to say it’s north of $20 million.”

Onsite parking is planned for 2,500 vehicles. Massive video screens and state-of-the-art audio and lighting “will allow every seat in the house a fantastic and memorable experience,” an announcement about the project stated.

Mr. Brucks said during an interview the project is ready to go and that he is hopeful to break ground on it by late August.

He said he is working on the project with Waterville native Chris Campbell, Devonshire REIT, Inc. president and chief executive officer.

Waterville municipal administrator Jon Gochenour said that is an optimistic timetable, though, because the filing is not yet complete, and is subject to review by the city’s planning commission once that happens. The next Waterville planning commission meeting is at 7 p.m. on Aug. 1.

From there, the proposal goes before the Waterville City Council, which must have it read and open for discussion at three meetings. The council meets only once in August because of reduced summer hours, then twice monthly again after that. Its August meeting is scheduled for Aug. 22, and its September meetings are scheduled for Sept. 12 and 26, according to the Waterville website.

Mr. Gochenour said he had heard about the plans, but was reluctant to say much until the filling is complete.

“I haven’t heard much from residents, but I’m sure we will,” he said.

Waterville Mayor Tim Pedro also said it’s premature to say too much, but said the project has his attention because it has Mr. Campbell and other longtime Waterville resident, Third Street Cigar owner John Henry, as key players.

Mr. Henry, a one-time Black Swamp Blues Society president, has been named vice president of HBC Management LLC, the company that Mr. Brucks said will handle day-to-day operations of the amphitheater.

“When you’ve got a couple of local citizens who grew up in the community, and they've got an idea, it's worth listening to them,” Mayor Pedro said. “It's worth having a conversation.”

Lance Woodworth, Destination Toledo president and chief executive officer, said he first learned about the project on Thursday.

He finds it exciting.

“This venue would be a concert destination, especially for those national acts,” Mr. Woodworth said. “I’m excited. It adds to our portfolio of what we have to offer.”

Mr. Brucks said he envisions an amphitheater that might borrow ideas from the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich., or the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, yet be unique enough to have its own identity and be tailored to the wishes of concertgoers in the Toledo area.

“It’s going to be something Toledo hasn’t seen before,” said Mr. Brucks, a singer-guitarist who performed in years past at the Toledo Speedway and the Toledo Sports Arena,

Mr. Woodworth said he’s fascinated by the possibilities and believes it could be a big hit in part because of the resurging interest in outdoor concerts as the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

“We know there’s a strong demand for music and concerts. There always has been,” he said. “But we’re seeing this resurgence among people who want to get outdoors, especially after COVID [peaked].”

Mr. Woodworth said it could complement what happens downtown with the ProMedica concert series at Promenade Park.

“There’s definitely room in the market for everybody,” he said.

Similar hopes were dashed, though, when the former Rossford Arena Amphitheater Authority initiated an effort in 1999 to build a more ambitious project in Rossford, a 15,000-seat, open-air amphitheater coupled with a 12,000-seat minor league hockey arena.

Financing eventually fell through. A half-finished amphitheater sat unfinished for years before it was finally leveled. It was being built on land across the road from where Bass Pro Shops now sits alongside I-75.

Mr. Brucks said he and others are familiar with what happened in Rossford and believe they have come up with a better business plan and found a more suitable location at a time in which the market seems more receptive.

“I’m certainly aware of what happened 20 years ago,” he said.

Mr. Brucks said he is confident their project will succeed.

His HB Concerts INC. has for years served as a concert promoter, producer, and operator. He said the company has experience developing amphitheaters in other parts of the country, including casino properties.

HB Concerts, based in Monroe with a satellite office in Nashville, is a company with 40 years of experience in the music industry. Devonshire REIT, based in Whitehouse, was founded in 2009.

