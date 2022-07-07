ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

I’m a teen mum after falling pregnant at 14 – I was back at school six weeks post birth and took my baby to prom

By Laura Mills
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A SCHOOLGIRL who fell pregnant at 14 has proven her critics wrong as she returned to school, sat her GCSEs - and celebrated by taking her infant son to her school prom.

Ashleigh Hazelton, 16, based in Ipswich, Suffolk shocked the students, parents and teachers alike of Westbourne Academy, Ipswich when she arrived holding her prom date, baby Lorenzo, who has just turned one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lh8mp_0gXrgyRf00
Ashleigh proudly took her baby son as her date to her school prom Credit: Caters

Her proud mum, Haley Tricker, 38, filmed the moment Ashleigh and Lorenzo pulled up at the school prom in a limo and her classmates went wild - which has since gone viral.

Ashleigh said: "I got out of the car and everyone came running up to me, chanting my name and crowding around us. I felt so loved and supported, but Lorenzo and I come together now so it felt right.

"On the way to the venue I was so nervous! None of my class mates knew what I had planned. Although, Lorenzo wasn't nervous he actually had a ten minute power nap.

"Everyone was very shocked and surprised, I remember hearing loads of friends saying I was melting their hearts which was really cute.

"Although people said it was brave, it wasn't a massive deal to me I just did it! I really enjoyed the entire evening and it was such a special moment for me."

After a day of so many different emotions, mum and nan Haley was beside herself recording her daughters entrance to prom.

Haley said: "I cannot even explain quite how proud I am of her. Yes, she had a baby at 15 but she also went back and sat her GCSE'S 6 weeks after giving birth.

"She has already received some results and passed with flying colours which is amazing. She kept up her studies and then came home taking to motherhood so well too.

"In terms of getting ready it all went pretty smooth sailing but God it was an emotional day. Me and a friend were in tears behind the camera as soon as she arrived.

"She got a great reaction from everyone and it was so nice to see her friends supporting her. The teachers were also amazing too and of course Lorenzo got a lot of attention.

"My mum lives in New Zealand which is why we recorded this video. Obviously, I've had some negative comments on TikTok but I've just deleted them, we've had 98% really nice, really genuine comments which has made us all so happy!"

Ashleigh has since left school and is now looking to study public services at college with the hopes of becoming a firefighter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wu7yD_0gXrgyRf00
Ashleigh and her family had an emotional day Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17r8Ss_0gXrgyRf00
The teen mum said the reaction from her school friends had been overwhelming Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lsCR6_0gXrgyRf00
The mum-of-one is now looking forward to building a future for her and her son Credit: Caters

Comments / 172

Juliete Satchell
2d ago

how the hell do you fall pregnant. she fell on the ground and got pregnant. glad she graduated and takes care of her child.

Reply(4)
30
Ruthann Brower
1d ago

14 with a baby. what kind of job pays for this life style. by 30 she could be a grand mother. not normal. STOP PROMOTING THIS. I WISH HER ALOT OF SUCCESS.

Reply(6)
9
DIANE Mateoacosta
2d ago

OK she made a mistake but at least she didn't abandoned the baby or have an abortion

Reply(26)
53
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom#Maternity#Giving Birth#Uk#Westbourne Academy
Upworthy

16-year-old boy wears red dress to prom cheered on by classmates and teachers at school

A 16-year-old boy is being showered with love and support after he wore a red dress to his school prom. Korben spoke out his wish of wearing a dress to his prom when he was 12 years old and he lived that dream when he turned 16. The boy wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt and was cheered on by pupils and staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, reported the BBC. His mother, Nina Green, shared a photo of the 16-year-old wearing the dress. "At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible," she wrote while sharing the pictures. "He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side — with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben... but in a dress."
HIGH SCHOOL
The US Sun

I’ve never wanted kids so went to get my tubes tied but was stunned by the doctor’s response – I left fuming

DESPITE knowing she doesn’t want children her entire life, TikToker Olivia Downs says she was denied tubal ligation when she asked her doctor for this surgery. When asking to get her tubes tied, Olivia Downs, 22, says that her doctor refused and instead argued that she may change her mind and so shouldn’t have something so permanent done.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Highland Park ‘shooter’ Robert Crimo’s dad reveals chilling conversation he had with son hours before July 4 massacre

THE dad of the accused Highland Park shooter has revealed the chilling conversation he had with his son hours before the July 4 massacre. Robert Crimo Jr had discussed the Copenhagen mall shooting on Sunday night with his son, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, who allegedly went on to kill seven people and injure more than two dozen others during a Fourth of July parade the very next day.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Daily Mail

Distraught mother is forced to live in a tent away from her three children after battling to find a home to rent for an entire YEAR in Australia's toughest rental market

A mother has been forced to move into a tent away from her three children after struggling to find a house to rent for an entire year. Grappling with the Gold Coast rental market where availability is the lowest in the country, Corinne Cook and her partner Dale Brown moved into the 10-man tent while her three kids live with relatives.
WORLD
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
581K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy