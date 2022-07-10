ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With future of ACC in question, could NC State be a good fit for SEC? Here’s a look

By Jonas Pope IV
 4 days ago
N.C. State fans listen to the alma mater before the Wolfpacks game against Clemson at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

In a college sports landscape that appears to be headed toward two mega conferences — in the SEC and Big Ten, N.C. State’s resume fits better with one.

With USC and UCLA last week announcing plans to depart the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten in 2024, a year after Texas and Oklahoma announced their plans to leave the Big 12 for SEC, what that means for the future of the ACC remains to be seen.

But, as the two richest leagues continue to add to their value, what could the Wolfpack offer that might be of interest?

While N.C. State doesn’t boast the overall brand of others in the league like Notre Dame, UNC, Florida State and Miami, or the recent football success of Clemson (with two national championships in last six years), the Wolfpack has a sizable fanbase in one of the nation’s top 25 television markets. According to a study done by College Football News, N.C. State ranked No. 29 (better than four SEC teams) in attendance during the 2020 season. In the ACC, the Wolfpack was second only to Clemson. Of the top 10 schools, five were from the SEC.

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren prepares to lead his team out onto the field before N.C. States game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, October 30, 2021.

UNC — as one of 63 schools in the US with American Association of Universities (AAU) distinction as a top research university — would be an attractive option for the Big Ten. Including USC and UCLA, 15 of the league’s 16 members will be AAU schools. In the ACC, Duke, Georgia Tech and Virginia are also AAU members. N.C. State is not, which could make the SEC a better fit for the Pack.

Kentucky defensive back Brandin Echols (26) tries to slow down N.C. State wide receiver Keyon Lesane (15) during the second half of Kentucky's 23-21 victory over N.C. State in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Traveling to Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia would actually be closer than the program’s current trips to face ACC opponents like Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Miami.

Even though N.C. State looks like a better fit for the SEC over the Big Ten, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be even better options for the SEC.

The Pack football program is 1-4 against the SEC in the last six seasons. But N.C. State head football coach Dave Doeren has the program at a respectable level nationally.

The Wolfpack finished No. 20 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, one spot ahead of SEC member Arkansas. The SEC had five teams finish in the final top 25 of rankings, while the ACC had four.

Doeren’s staff already recruits talent-rich Georgia well and has also occasionally dipped into Florida for talent, aided by semi-annual trips to Florida State and the occasional game at Miami.

