Politics

Can Boris Johnson stay as Prime Minister until October? Who chooses his replacement and when will the country know who his replacement is?

By Greg Heffer, Political Correspondent For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson has now confirmed he is resigning as Prime Minister after finally admitting defeat following the mass exodus from his Government.

He has announced his exit from Number 10 after a dramatic 48-hour period in which a torrent of ministers resigned. Here is what happens next:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street today

An interim PM will be named - and could it be Boris Johnson?

A No10 source said Mr Johnson had spoken to Sir Graham Brady - the chair of the Tories' 1922 Committee - this morning and agreed to stand down.

The timetable for a Conservative leadership contest is expected to result in a successor being in place for the party's conference in October.

But Mr Johnson is intending to stay in No 10 until the process is complete.

And this has raised the prospect of Mr Johnson remaining as Prime Minister for a number of weeks yet while a leadership contest takes place.

It is difficult to know at this stage how long the contest will last, with the exact timetable to be revealed next week, but the process to replace Theresa May in 2019 took about 40 days.

The final blows that forced Boris to quit

6.47am: Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis - tweeted that he could not longer continue without 'honesty, integrity and mutual respect'.

6.49am: Treasury minister Helen Whately - said 'there are only so many times you can apologise and move on'.

7.15am: Security minister Damian Hinds - 'for our country, and trust in our democracy, we must have a change of leadership'

7.21am: Science minister George Freeman - accused Mr Johnson of 'insults to the Conservatism I believe in and stand for'.

7.50am: Pensions minister Guy Opperman - 'it should not take the resignation of 50 colleagues, but sadly the PM has left us no choice'

8.02am: Technology minister Chris Philp - 'the PM should step down'.

8.09am: Courts minister James Cartlidge - 'The position is clearly untenable.'

8.43am: Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi - 'You must do the right thing and go now.'

8.51am: Education Secretary Michelle Donelan - 'as someone who values integrity above all else, I have no choice'.

Mr Johnson has already announced new ministerial appointments as he bids to replace all those who quit this week, as part of an attempt to restore a functioning Government so he can stay in power for a few more weeks yet.

But, following the events of the last 48 hours, he is already facing pushback against this plan.

George Freeman, who quit as science minister this morning, dismissed the prospect of Mr Johnson remaining in Downing Street for a short while yet.

He posted on Twitter: 'Boris Johnson needs to hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty & advise her to call for a Caretaker Prime Minister.'

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson told ITV: 'He should go, he should go today. I think we need an interim, a steady pair of hands - maybe the Deputy PM Dominic Raab.'

Meanwhile, one former minister told MailOnline: 'We need to be rid of the Johnson poison as quickly as possible.'

If not Boris, then who?

Dominic Raab, as Deputy Prime Minister, would appear to be the obvious choice to take over from Mr Johnson for an interim period while a permanent replacement is chosen.

He already has experience of being at the helm after he deputised for Mr Johnson when the PM was in intensive care with Covid.

There are already calls for Mr Raab to take over from Mr Johnson as swiftly as possible, including from the PM's estranged former chief adviser Dominic Cummings.

It has also been suggested that ex-PM Theresa May could be drafted back into Downing Street for a short time as a caretaker premier.

A well-placed source told the Daily Mail: 'She knows the ropes and the security stuff, she's a party woman through and through, she's definitely not interested in standing for it herself and would be credible. She is uniquely placed.'

Deputy PM Dominic Raab has been touted to take over from Mr Johnson on an interim basis while a new Tory leader is chosen

Boris to go and see the Queen today?

If someone other than Mr Johnson is handed the reins of power on an interim basis, this would need to be done formally.

Mr Johnson would go to Buckingham Palace to officially resign as Prime Minister in front of the Queen.

He would then recommend his successor - whether that be Mr Raab on an interim basis or someone else.

But, if Mr Johnson is allowed to stay on for a few more weeks while a new Tory leader is chosen, he would not need to make a trip to the Palace until later this summer.

A Tory leadership contest begins

Mr Johnson's resignation has fired the starting gun on a Tory leadership contest, with some contenders having already been jostling for weeks.

A Conservative leadership election takes place in two stages, with a timescale for each announced by the 1922 Committee.

It begins by candidates putting their own names forward. All Tory MPs then vote in a series of rounds o whittle down the candidates.

In the first two rounds, the candidates who don't meet a certain threshold of votes are eliminated.

For all subsequent ballots, the candidate who comes last is eliminated, until there are only two candidates remaining.

In the second stage of the leadership contest, the wider Tory party membership is balloted to choose between the final two candidates.

In the 2019 contest, Mr Johnson defeated Jeremy Hunt by 66 per cent to 34 per cent of the membership vote.

Mr Johnson defeated Jeremy Hunt in the final round of the 2019 Tory leadership contest, which took almost six weeks to complete

How long will it take to choose a new Tory leader?

Due to the circumstances, the Conservative Party is likely to want a swift contest.

But the requirement for leadership hustings ahead of a ballot of the wider Tory membership means it is still set to take a number of weeks.

In 2019, the contest began with the opening of nominations on 10th June. Mr Johnson was then named the eventual victor almost six weeks later on 23rd July.

But, in 2016 when Theresa May was chosen as leader, the process took much less time as a ballot of the Tory membership was not required.

This is because her final challenger, Andrea Leadsom, dropped out the contest just days after the Parliamentary stage of the process was completed.

This time round, if a clear favourite emerges during the rounds of MPs voting, there could be huge pressure on other candidates to similarly drop out and avoid a membership ballot as a means of choosing a new leader quickly.

Who's likely to put themselves forward for new Tory leader?

The list of potential leadership candidates gets longer and longer with each day that passes - with large numbers of Tory MPs fancying them for the top job.

But leading contenders are likely to be Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Mr Sunak's replacement Nadhim Zahawi, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, trade minister Penny Mordaunt, and senior backbenchers Tom Tugendhat and Tobias Ellwood.

Former Brexit minister Steve Baker and Attorney General Suella Braverman have also said they are considering putting themselves forward.

