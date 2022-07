Temperatures have bounced up to seasonable norms following several days of mild conditions. Daytime high temperatures are likely to hover around 110° for the weekend and through next week. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by neighboring offices of the National Weather Service for areas east and southeast of the Coachella Valley. High pressure is continuing to expand, sending temperatures above normal for most areas west of the Mississippi River.

