Boston, MA

In Boston, 'you've really got to play defense,' says new Celtics guard JD Davison

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Raw and hyper-athletic, new Boston Celtics draft selection JD Davison oozes potential with his passing and lightning-quick downhill attack. But one area he doesn’t show a strong ability is defending at a high level. But the former Alabama player knows the level of play expected of him on that end for him to eventually earn a place on the team.

Speaking to the media after a scrimmage ahead of Las Vegas Summer League, the nascent NBA floor general opened up about what the Celtics want to see from him.

“Boston, you’ve really got to play defense,” he explained. “They are the best defense in the league, so you’ve got to come in here and be a dog. I think I can help them improve on that and be a dog on the defensive end.”

With a 6-foot-7 wingspan and plenty of desire to put it to work for the Celtics, Davison could get into a game that counts for Boston in the not-so-distant future.

Whether his passing and scoring come along will matter less early on than his ability to avoid handing points to opposing offenses. From the sound of things, the young Celtics point guard is already on the right path.

