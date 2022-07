For nearly 50 years, Americans across the country have been demonstrating for the right to have an abortion. On Jan. 22, 1973, the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional for states to ban access to abortion services. Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, people are once again protesting across the US.

Here’s what those protests have looked like throughout the years:

1973

Abortion rights advocates in Midtown Manhattan, where the American Medical Association was holding its annual convention on July 5, 1973. Peter Keegan / Getty Images

1974

Abortion rights advocate Bill Baird leads a group in front of a statehouse to protest a proposed amendment to the US Constitution that would effectively overturn Roe v. Wade . Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

1975

Abortion rights protesters Peter L Gould / Fpg / Getty Images

1977

An abortion rights demonstrator speaks at a Boston rally against the Hyde Amendment. Spencer Grant / Getty Images

1979

James Thompson (right) finds herself confronted by a large group of demonstrating women, as she enters the New Jersey State House in Trenton on June 11, 1979. Bettmann Archive / Getty

1980

An abortion rights advocate in Boston, Jan. 20, 1980 Boston Globe via Getty Images

A delegate at the Democratic National Convention in New York Keystone Features / Getty Images

1982

An abortion rights advocate in Washington, DC, during an annual demonstration on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade Leif Skoogfors / Corbis via Getty Images

1985

Protesters during a San Francisco rally against President Ronald Reagan's anti-abortion agenda in 1985 Bromberger Hoover Photography / Getty Images

1986

Abortion rights advocates during the March for Women's Lives in Washington, DC, March 9, 1986 Ann E. Zelle / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates carry a banner on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, during the March for Women's Lives, March 9, 1986 Ann E. Zelle / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March for Women's Lives, Washington, DC, March 9, 1986 Ann E. Zelle / Getty Images

1987

An abortion rights advocate holds up a sign at a demonstration, circa 1987. Barbara Alper / Getty Images

1988

Abortion rights advocates march on New York State Route 27 in May 1988. Barbara Alper / Getty Images

1989

Abortion rights advocates in Washington, DC, April 9, 1989 Barbara Alper / Getty Images

A crowd at an abortion rights rally in Washington, DC, regarding the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade in 1989 Andrew Holbrooke / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates during a rally in Burbank, California, on July 4, 1989 Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

Members of Physicians for Choice take part in a March for Women's Lives in Washington, DC, on April 9, 1989. Barbara Alper / Getty Images

1992

An abortion rights advocate at the March for Life in Washington, DC, on April 5, 1992 Leif Skoogfors / Getty Images

A pro–abortion rights sign is discarded in a garbage can near the US Capitol after an abortion rights march. Viviane Moos / Corbis via Getty Images

Demonstrators during the March for Women's Lives rally, organized by the National Organization for Women (NOW) in Washington, DC, on April 5, 1992. The march was held as a response to a then-pending US Supreme Court case ( Casey v. Planned Parenthood ) seen as a threat to the legal standing of Roe v. Wade . Mark Reinstein / Getty Images

A group of abortion rights advocates during a march in Washington, DC Viviane Moos / Corbis via Getty Images

A crowd of abortion rights demonstrators during a march in Washington, DC, 1992 Viviane Moos / Corbis via Getty Images

The March for Women's Lives rally in Washington, DC, on April 5, 1992 Mark Reinstein / Getty Images

A woman from the New York chapter of NOW holds a pro–abortion rights sign during a march in Washington, DC, in 1992. Viviane Moos / Corbis via Getty Images

Demonstrators in Washington DC, April 5, 1992 Mark Reinstein / Getty Images

2000

Protesters march in the streets of downtown Philadelphia on July 30, 2000, one day before delegates to the Republican National Convention are scheduled to begin their party's nominating convention. Stan Honda / AFP via Getty Images

2001

A rally on the US Capitol steps to mark the anniversary of Roe v. Wade Star Tribune via Getty Images

2003

Abortion rights advocates hold placards and shout slogans during a candlelight vigil outside the Supreme Court during the 30th anniversary of Roe v. Wade , Jan. 22, 2003. Alex Wong / Getty Images

2004

People celebrate the 31st anniversary of Roe v. Wade , Jan. 22, 2004, in San Francisco. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Signs at an abortion rights rally outside New York City Hall in lower Manhattan Rick Friedman / Corbis via Getty Images

Protesters demanding "abortion without apology" gathered at Times Square's Red Steps as part of a national day of action to stop the abortion bans in June 2004. Erik McGregor / LightRocket via Getty Images

2005

Planned Parenthood volunteers and employees in front of the Supreme Court on July 8, 2005 Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Abortion rights activists outside of the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in SoHo, New York Erik Mcgregor / LightRocket via Getty Images

People protesting the nomination of John Roberts by President George W. Bush to the Supreme Court at Union Square in New York City on July 20, 2005. Abortion rights advocates were troubled that Roberts had gone on the record calling for Roe v. Wade to be overturned when he served as a lawyer for the government. Mario Tama / Getty Images

2006

An abortion rights advocate holds up a coat hanger outside the Supreme Court on Nov. 8, 2006, as the court hears oral arguments in Gonzales v. Carhart . Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

2007

An abortion rights advocate argues with an anti-abortion activist in front of the Supreme Court, Jan. 22, 2007. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

A statewide coalition of abortion rights organizations holds a rally in 2007 on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver to herald Senate Bill 60 (emergency contraception information for sexual assault survivors) and condemn Senate Bill 143, which would ban virtually all abortions in Colorado. Kathryn Scott Osler / Denver Post via Getty Images

2009

An abortion rights advocate in front of Dr. George Tiller's clinic in Wichita, Kansas, on June 20, 2009 Antoine Doyen / Getty Images

A march for abortion rights in Minneapolis, 2009 UCG / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

2011

Abortion rights advocates line the sidewalk outside the Dr. Emily Women's Health Center on March 12, 2011, in the Bronx. Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

2013

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters rally at the Texas State Capitol in Austin as new legislation goes up for a vote on July 8, 2013. Gov. Rick Perry called on a second legislative special session to pass a restrictive abortion law through the state legislature. Erich Schlegel / Getty Images

2016

Abortion rights advocates outside the Supreme Court, March 2, 2016 Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates wait for rulings in front of the US Supreme Court on June 27, 2016. Pete Marovich / Getty Images

2019

Thousands of demonstrators march in support of Planned Parenthood and against a decision that would effectively halt abortions by revoking the license of the last center in Missouri that performs the procedure, during a rally at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis, May 30, 2019. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates in St. Louis, May 30, 2019 Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates in St. Louis, May 30, 2019 Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

2020

Protesters at a rally hosted by the feminist organization Women's March to oppose President Donald Trump's plan to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat with Amy Coney Barrett. Sopa Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

2021

Abortion rights advocates protest after Alabama passed the most restrictive ban in the US. Sopa Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

A protester holds a sign in front of the Pennsylvania State Capitol during the Rally for Reproductive Rights in 2021. Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

An abortion rights advocate outside the Supreme Court on Nov. 1, 2021 Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates in front of the Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021 Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

2022

Abortion rights advocates in front of the Supreme Court, May 7, 2022, less than a week after news broke that justices planned to overturn Roe v. Wade Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates gather in front of the Supreme Court, May 3, 2022. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, June 24, 2022. Brandon Bell / Getty Images