ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Clermont wins Buckeye State Battleground title

By Garth Shanklin
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OX3n5_0gXq3yRG00
Eleven athletes and two coaches from Clermont County brought home the Buckeye State Battleground title at Wooster on Friday, July 1. Photo provided.

Last year, Clermont County’s representation at the Buckeye State Battlegrounds tournament came up painfully short in their quest for a championship.

Not this time.

Eleven county athletes took home the title on Friday, July 1, besting 15 other counties across the state for the championship at The College of Wooster.

In all, a total of 11 local athletes competed on the Clermont County team. Five players from West Clermont participated: Madison Acuff, Layla Lammert, Paige Rodriguez, Taylor Schmidt and Anna Swisshelm.

Three Milford athletes were on the squad: Miah O’Toole, Violet Shuluga and Katie Tatum. Two Goshen players, Myah Redmon and Peyton Shafer joined Liana Devore, a Cincinnati Trailblazer, to round out the roster.

Some of those players played with head coach Drew Fladung in last year’s tournament. This year’s team was also assisted by former Milford player Paige Ayler, who was a member of the 2021 team.

“Six of the current 11 played on the team last year, so they were used to the setup of the event,” Fladung said. “They knew they’d have to play six if they wanted to win the whole thing and they never waivered.”

The group finished a perfect 6-0 on the day, including three pool play wins that started with a victory over Pickaway County at 10 a.m.

“We played a smaller county from up north, got out to a really big lead and held on to it,” head coach Drew Fladung said. “Kind of coasted in that one.”

Following that win, the Clermont Countians faced off against a team from Franklin County.

“They had kids from Reynoldsburg, Dublin, places like that,” Fladung said. “Big, Division I schools. We got on them early, made a run late and we won that one pretty comfortably.”

Clermont’s third pool game was against one of the two teams from Wayne County.

“Third game was back-and-forth,” Fladung said. “We won that one by 12. We were leading pretty much the whole time.”

In the championship quarterfinals, Clermont County was matched up against Lawrence County.

“That was a tough one,” Fladung said. “Back and forth game. We’d get a four-point lead and then be down by two, stretch it out to six and they’d tie it back up. We had a group of five finish out the game.”

That victory sent the team to the semifinals against Fairfield County.

“We played a really athletic team that had kids from Pickerington Central and some other DI powerhouses on it,” Fladung said. “We had an eight-point lead throughout the game then by the end of it we stretched it out to double-digits.”

A win over Fairfield put the locals into the championship game against Mahoming County.

“We were exhausted, the other team was exhausted,” Fladung said. “Exciting last game, it was good.”

Clermont led by six late only to see that advantage evaporate. The locals trailed but rallied to take a three-point lead with 12 seconds remaining.

Mahoning hit a three-point shot to tie the game only to see Swisshelm draw a foul and connect on the free-throw with two seconds left to push the locals to the title.

Swisshelm stepping up late was a microcosm of how the tournament as a whole unfolded for the team. Different players made plays when they needed to, according to Fladung.

“We didn’t have one go-to player,” Fladung said. “We weren’t guard reliant. We weren’t big reliant…It seemed like every game, someone knew stepped up. It was cool to see the balance and people step up in the big moments.”

Prior to leaving for Wooster, the team had a few chances to get to know each other on the court beforehand.

“We had one-hour practices two days before the event,” Fladung said. “We got together, got acquainted and put in two set plays. We talked about what we wanted to do on offense and defense and then just went out and played. I was thrilled how cohesive they were, not having much time together. The West Clermont and Milford kids know each other having played against each other but the Goshen kids came in and were such great additions.”

Shafer and Redmon helped add another dimension to the team that served them well throughout the tournament.

“They fit right in, they moved the ball well, they shared it well and they offered us something different,” Fladung said. “The cohesion for the group looked at times like they had been playing for years. It was neat to see.”

It also reflected well on the county as a whole, showing just how much talent can be found in this little slice of southwest Ohio.

“It’s a great representation of the talent we have at Clermont County and it’s not just at one school, it’s spread out,” Fladung said. “To say you have the top county girls basketball team in the state is something we’ll hang our hats on.”

Comments / 1

Related
cincinnatimagazine.com

DORAs Have Become a Hit in Southern Ohio

For chill summer vibes, there is nothing quite like strolling with a cup of cold beer on a beautiful evening. Now, thanks to the recent proliferation of DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) districts around Southwest Ohio, more and more Cincinnatians get to experience this breezy pleasure. In a DORA district, patrons can purchase alcoholic beverages in special cups from a bar, restaurant, or shop with a DORA permit and stroll around an assigned area (and into participating businesses), drink in hand.
WYOMING, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
City
Goshen, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Clermont County, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Dublin, OH
County
Clermont County, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Milford, OH
WLWT 5

The Cincinnati Reds sign Florence Y'alls starting pitcher

CINCINNATI — The Florence Y'alls announced on Saturday that the Cincinnati Reds have signed a local prospect. The Reds purchased the contract rights to the Y'alls starting pitcher Jake McMahill. This is the first affiliated baseball opportunity for McMahill. McMahill was only with Florence for a few weeks, but...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

How Jermaine Mathews turned himself into an Ohio State football player in 30 days: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jermaine Mathews had grown tired of the recruiting process and was content with the offers he’d earned heading into the summer. In his mind, there wasn’t much left to prove, and the rising senior at Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati wasn’t interested in chasing something that he wasn’t completely sure he’d ever get. He’d decided his final summer as a high school student would be dedicated to visiting the schools that were interested -- which didn’t include Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Cincinnati CityBeat

Seven Greater Cincinnati County Fairs for Funnel Cakes, Demolition Derbies and Giant Vegetables

County fairs are a quintessential part of summer in Greater Cincinnati, offering multiple days of livestock shows, wholesome homesteading competitions and exhibits, midway games and rides, fried food, tractors, beauty pageants and tons of demolition derbies. These seven are spread across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. We've also included bonus info at the end of this list about the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana state fairs.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Researchers, conservationists place logs to protect Ohio’s streams

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Days after a rainfall, the Cooper Creek, flowing through Blue Ash Nature Park, hardly looks like a creek at all. Small trickles of water cut through the mud and rock, but when it rains, storm water rushes through those same banks, bringing whatever pollutants and soil it picks up along the way to the Ohio River, unless something can slow it down.
BLUE ASH, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

30 Commandments of Living in Cincinnati

Whether you were born in the Queen City or moved here and became one of us, there are just some things that every Cincinnatian knows: Cincinnati-style chili is a delicacy, our traffic sucks and our pride runs deep for our sports teams — no matter how many times we've been burned.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battlegrounds#The College Of Wooster
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for three missing runaway teenagers

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for three missing runaway teenagers. Police said Albert Ford, 14, left home in the Westwood area and refused to return. He was last seen on Jun 28 around 3:30 p.m. Police said family told them he has left in the past to be with his biological father.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hoosierhuddle.com

2022 First Glance Preview: Cincinnati Bearcats

Written by: Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Entering his fifth season as Cincinnati head coach. Record at Cincinnati: 48-15 (29-9) Last Season: 13-1 (8-0) Lost to Alabama in CFP Semi-Final. Bearcats Returning Leaders. Passing: Ben Bryant (at Eastern Michigan) – 279-of-408 (68.3%) 3,121 yards 14 TDs 10 INTs. Rushing: Corey Kiner...
CINCINNATI, OH
Clermont Sun

Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Convenient Mobile Mammography Vans Visit Your Neighborhood in July

When it comes to cancer, it’s important to remember that the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome. Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace. There’s no need to sit in a waiting room when you visit the mobile unit, where a skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

NWS confirms third tornado hit Cincinnati area

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A third tornado is confirmed to have hit the Cincinnati area during Wednesday’s storms. The National Weather Service (NWS) said an EF1 tornado touched down near Loveland in Clermont County on July 6. Two other tornadoes were already confirmed to have hit the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy