Soccer

Euro 2022 fixtures: Which matches are on today and what time are they?

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 8 hours ago

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic.

England are aiming to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge - and Wiegman herself took Netherlands to the final of that tournament.

The summer has started well for England with a 1-0 win over Austria, with the boss praising the home support which could prove pivotal throughout the tournament.

“It’s a good win, and this start is so important. It gives such a boost to the team and the crowd,” she said. “We had some very good moments in the game, we created a lot of chances and we should have scored a little more. But we had also some hard moments in the game and got through, so that’s really good I think.”

Spain are considered the slight favourites to clinch glory, though their hopes have been hit by captain and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas missing the tournament with an ACL injury , sustained on the eve of kick-off. France and the Netherlands will also provide a major threat - although the Lionesses hammered the reigning European champions 5-1 in a warm-up match - while England must nullify Ada Hegerberg and avoid a slip-up against Norway in the group stage.

Here’s all you need to know about how to watch the tournament and which matches are on each day.

Where can I watch Euro 2022?

Every game is being shown exclusively live across the BBC, including their main TV channels as well as digital platforms.

The vast majority of games will be shown on BBC One or BBC Two, and all matches will be available to watch via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

England’s fixtures and results

Wednesday 6 July

Group A: England 1-0 Austria

Monday 11 July

Group A: England vs Norway (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Friday 15 July

Group A: Northern Ireland vs England (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Results so far

Wednesday 6th July

Group A: England 1-0 Austria

Thursday 7th July

Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland (20:00, Southampton)

Friday 8th July

Group B: Spain 4-0 Finland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group B: Germany 4-1 Denmark (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Saturday 9th July

Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Sunday 10th July

Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group D: France 5-1 Italy (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Monday 11th July

Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland (5pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group A: England 8-0 Norway (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Tuesday 12th July

Group B: Denmark 1-0 Finland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group B: Germany 2-0 Spain (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Wednesday 13th July

Group C: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (5pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Portugal (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Thursday 14th July

Group D: Italy 1-1 Iceland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group D: France 2-1 Belgium (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Friday 15th July

Group A: Northern Ireland 0-5 England (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group A: Austria 1-0 Norway (8pm, BBC Three / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Full match schedule

(All kick-off times BST )

Group stage:

Saturday 16th July

Group B: Finland vs Germany (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group B: Denmark vs Spain (8pm, BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Sunday 17th July

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (5pm, BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Monday 18th July

Group D: Iceland vs France (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group D: Italy vs Belgium (8pm, BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 20th July

QF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Thursday 21st July

QF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Friday 22nd July

QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Saturday 23rd July

QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 26th July

SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Wednesday 27th July

SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Final

Sunday 31st July

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (5pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Match venues

  • Brighton & Hove (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)
  • London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)
  • Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)
  • Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)
  • Rotherham (New York Stadium)
  • Sheffield (Bramall Lane)
  • Southampton (St Mary’s Stadium)
  • Trafford (Old Trafford – opening game only)
  • Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)

The Independent

How to watch World Athletics Championships online and on TV

The World Athletics Championships get underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage. Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among those defending their titles from Doha three years ago, while Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir will be looking to add to their success at the Tokyo Olympics. Sydney McLaughlin and Christian Coleman will be the leading US hopes, while the international sprint talent will be highlighted by Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson and Lamont Marcell Jacobs. There...
EUGENE, OR
BBC

France 2-1 Belgium: France win to progress to knockout stage as group winners

France breezed into the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with a game to spare by beating Belgium at Rotherham's New York Stadium to progress as Group D winners. Corinne Diacre's side followed up their 5-1 thrashing of Italy with another impressive attacking display that should have seen them win by a bigger margin.
SOCCER
The Independent

Great Britain suffer mixed 4x400m relay disappointment on opening day of Worlds

Great Britain failed to reach the final of the mixed 4x400m relay on the opening day of the World Championships.Joe Brier, Zoey Clark, Alex Haydock-Wilson and Laviai Nielsen clocked three minutes 14.75 seconds in Eugene on Friday.It meant they finished sixth in their heat at Hayward Field, ninth fastest and out of any qualification positions.The GB & NI mixed 4x400m relay team finished 6th in their heat, missing out on a place in the final.#WhereItStarts #WorldAthleticsChamps #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/ogKaqS595R— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 15, 2022Haydock-Wilson, who ran a poor third leg, said: “I take full accountability for that, huge sorry to...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England women will face Northern Ireland in their home strip - despite being the away side - to help colourblind viewers of Friday's Euro 2022 match at St Mary's

England Women will revert from their crimson away kit to their standard white home kit when they face Northern Ireland in Friday's Euro 2022 clash to help colourblind viewers. England will play at St Mary's stadium as the away side on Friday night but in a similar move to a World Cup qualifier between the two sides, they will play in a home strip.
SPORTS
The Independent

Is England vs Northern Ireland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 fixture

England face Northern Ireland tonight in their final group stage fixture of Euro 2022, but they will be without manager Sarina Wiegman after she tested positive for Covid-19.The match at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton is technically a dead rubber, with England already through as group winners and Northern Ireland unable to progress.England vs Northern Ireland LIVE: Latest Euro 2022 updates and build-upBut the Lionesses will be looking to build on their growing momentum at Euro 2022 following their stunning 8-0 win over Norway that sealed their progress to the quarter-finals.Wiegman has said that England are unlikely to make...
SPORTS
The Independent

France advance to Euro 2022 quarter-finals with victory over Belgium

France secured safe passage through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Belgium at the New York Stadium.France opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Kadidiatou Diani headed in at the back post and even though it was one-way traffic for much of the half, Belgium scored a shock equaliser after 36 minutes when Janice Cayman neatly tucked home.The French regained their advantage soon after when Griedge Mbock Bathy emphatically headed home on her first appearance of the tournament.⚽️ 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗧 ⚽️France are the latest team to reach the quarter-finals, following a narrow victory over Belgium...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Watch: Netherlands take early lead over Portugal with incredible header

The Netherlands have taken an early lead in their Group C clash with Portugal at Women’s EURO 2022. The match is a crucial one for the continuation of both of these sides in the tournament after Sweden beat Switzerland 2-1 earlier in the day to go top of the group. With that in mind, the Dutch have made the perfect start to the match, scoring after just seven minutes.
SOCCER
The Independent

Euro 2022 TV schedule: Where can I watch the games?

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge. “I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.“The chance to represent the nation on such a big...
SOCCER
BBC

Euro 2022: Attendance record broken for Women's Euros with 15 games left

Euro 2022 has broken the record for the total attendance at a European Women's Championship - despite still being in the group stage. Euro 2017 in the Netherlands was attended by a total of 240,055 supporters, the record until now. But the 8,173 who watched France beat Belgium 2-1 in...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 'must sell wantaway Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski before launching a second bid for Matthijs de Ligt', with Juventus 'holding out for £76m for the defender'

Bayern Munich will reportedly go back in for Juventus' star defender Matthijs de Ligt should they agree a deal to sell Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona. The Bundesliga giants have already tried to sign the Dutchman this summer but were rebuffed in their first approach but are now ready to up their offer, according to Calciomercato.
SOCCER
The Independent

Is New Zealand vs Ireland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch summer tour

Ireland plan to unleash “chaos” on New Zealand as they face the All Blacks in a mouth-watering series decider in Wellington on Saturday.Andy Farrell’s side have the momentum after claiming a historic first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, responding brilliantly to their heavy opening defeat.New Zealand have not lost back-to-back games on home soil since 1998 but Ireland sense the opportunity to deliver a huge statement a year out from the World Cup."They’ve got a plan but it’s up to us, like I keep saying, to bring a bit of chaos to that plan," Farrell said....
RUGBY
The Independent

Euro 2022 fixtures: Full schedule, results and venues for England, Northern Ireland and more

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge.“I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.“The chance to represent the nation on such a big stage...
SOCCER
The Independent

England vs Northern Ireland LIVE: Euro 2022 result and final score as Alessia Russo adds to Beth Mead goal

England made it three wins out of three at Euro 2022 as the tournament hosts defeated Northern Ireland 5-0 at St Mary’s Stadium.Having already qualified for the quarter-finals as group winners, England named an unchanged team for the third match in a row but Northern Ireland defended well in the opening stages to frustrate the Lionesses.Northern Ireland were already unable to progress to the knockout stages but it took until Fran Kirby’s excellent strike on 40 minutes for England to take the lead, and it was swiftly followed by Beth Mead’s fifth goal of the tournament.England made three changes...
SOCCER
ESPN

Netherlands hold off Portugal to reach Women's Euro quarterfinals

Danielle van de Donk's superb strike gave the Netherlands a 3-2 win over Portugal on Wednesday to move the defending champions top of the Women's Euro 2022 Group C table. Damaris Egurrola gave the Dutch a seventh-minute lead with a fine angled header from a corner and they looked to be on their way to a comfortable victory when Stefanie van der Gragt headed in the second nine minutes later.
SOCCER
ESPN

Austria's intelligent play banishes hapless Norway to an early Euro exit

BRIGHTON, England -- Austria made it back-to-back quarterfinal appearances at the European Championships as they eased past Norway 1-0 at the American Express Community Stadium, consigning the two-time champions to just their third group stage exit. Former Austria coach Dominik Thalhammer, when speaking after his team's quarterfinal win over Spain...
SOCCER
The Independent

Kenny Shiels: It would be a massive failure if England do not win Euro 2022

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels insisted it would be a “massive failure” if England did not win Euro 2022 after seeing his side brushed aside by the host nation. The Lionesses cruised to a 5-0 victory over Shiels’ side at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday night to finish top of Group A with a 100 per cent record and cement their place among the tournament favourites.
SPORTS
