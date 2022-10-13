Best Bluetooth speakers 2022

Best Bluetooth speakers Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy in 2022.

Finding the best Bluetooth speaker for your particular needs can be a tricky business – that is, if you don't come to us first. Every online manufacturer from Apple to Ultimate Ears is vying for a bite of the Bluetooth cherry (and many, specifically, are targeting the portable speaker market) and by association, your investment, but which model is most worthy of your precious coin? Fret not, we've rounded up our pick of the best (and most portable) Bluetooth speakers across all shapes, sizes, and prices to make sure you find a product you'll love.

How to choose the best Bluetooth speaker for you

When choosing a Bluetooth speaker , besides setting a budget (and sticking to it!) the number one thing you have to ask yourself is what do you want from it? Does the speaker need to be fully portable and versatile enough to use indoors and outdoors? Or are you happy with a mains-powered wireless speaker that's large enough to fill a big room with brilliant audio?

If it's the best portable Bluetooth speaker you're after, then you'll want to think about battery life and other aspects such as waterproofing, dustproofing and how rugged the design is. How durable a portable Bluetooth speaker is can quickly become a determining factor.

Generally, the more you spend, the more features you get such as multi-room functionality, higher-quality audio streaming through support for codecs such as aptX HD and the ability to answer calls hands-free. Some Bluetooth speakers even allow you to charge a smartphone or tablet using their own built-in battery.

Once you've narrowed down your search it's time to draw up a shortlist of contenders and to help you, we've got a great selection of Bluetooth speakers below that span a range of prices and cover a number of bases. There should be something for everyone here...

JBL's Charge 5 is an extremely durable Bluetooth speaker with detailed sound and an impressively wide soundstage.

Updated specs and subtle tweaks for JBL’s fifth-generation Charge

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 22 x 9.6 x 9.4cm | Power: 30W + 10W tweeter | Features: waterproof, Bluetooth v5.1, power bank, voice assistant integration | Connections: USB-C, USB-A

Clearer and more detailed sound Wider soundstage Updated dustproofing Nothing at this level

The JBL Charge 5 is even more durable and better sounding than the four Charges before it. Its predecessor carried an IPX7 rating, meaning it could handle being submerged in water to a depth of 1.5m, but the IP67-rated Charge 5 builds on that durability by also being fully dustproof. Want a speaker roughly the dimensions of a bottle of wine that'll charge your phone and sound great? You've found it.

Thanks in part to a new 10W tweeter and racetrack-shaped driver, the Charge 5 is currently as good a sound as you can get in a portable Bluetooth speaker design for under £200 ($200, AU$300). It boasts marginal improvements, both sonically and aesthetically, over its predecessor, the five-star Charge 4 (below).

One day JBL may produce a Charge that can be outdone by a new and plucky rival, but rest assured, that has not happened with the rather splendid (and What Hi-Fi? 2021 and 2022 Award-winning) Charge 5.

Read the full review: JBL Charge 5

JBL's Flip 6 is an excellent Bluetooth speaker with great clarity, punchy bass, and a useful equalizer.

JBL continues an inspired run of form with the talented Flip 6.

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 17.8 x 6.8 x 7.2cm | Power: 30W | Features: Bluetooth v5.1, PartyBoost for multiple connections to PartyBoost enabled JBL speakers, IP67 rated | Connections: USB-C

Great clarity and sonic precision Punchy bass for size Useful equaliser feature Critical of recording and source quality

The sixth-generation of JBL's Award-winning Flip Bluetooth speaker does not disappoint.

It sounds fantastic. Bass is rich and deep, and the tiny JBL has no problem filling a room with bright, clear and detailed sound. Whether you want to play something lively and full of energy, something soft and textured, or anything in-between, the JBL Flip 6 has no problem handling any music you throw its way.

The Flip 6 doesn't have a mic or a charging port for your phone but it does support Bluetooth 5.1 and it boasts an IP67 dust- and waterproof rating. Ultimately, it's largely the same Flip fans known and love but with some minor upgrades added. If you need a fantastic Bluetooth speaker and don't want to break the bank, the JBL Flip 6 is a fantastic five-star choice.

Read the full review: JBL Flip 6

JBL's Xtreme 3 is an extremely versatile Bluetooth speaker with a hardy build and strong sense of timing.

JBL’s rugged wireless speaker serves up a sonic surprise

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 13.9 x 29.8 x 13.4cm | Power: 100W | Features: Bluetooth v5.1, PartyBoost for multiple connections to PartyBoost enabled JBL speakers, IP67 rated | Connections: 3.5mm, USB-C, USB-A out

Rugged build Impressive detail and dynamics Strong sense of timing No smart features No hands-free for phone calls

The JBL Xtreme 3 is a versatile, talented wireless speaker that’s as happy chilling at home as it is being the life and soul of a party. Yes, it's rugged, it's IP67 dust- and waterproof certified and you’d be forgiven for thinking at first glance that it might be more preoccupied with the amount of bass it’s producing rather than musical quality. But let us reassure you: the JBL Xtreme 3 proves to be a careful and considerate performer from the lowest of lows to the highest highs.

Bassheads should be more than satisfied with the healthy low-end clout on offer, but there’s quality as well as quantity. The JBL Xtreme 3 gained five stars across the board during our rigorous in-house testing, never appearing out of its depth no matter how complicated the musical arrangement.

Read the full review: JBL Xtreme 3

JBL's Flip 5 is an excellent all-around Bluetooth speaker with strong bass and great acoustics.

No frills and fantastic sound quality – this is the Best Bluetooth speaker for value.

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 7.4 x 18.1 x 6.9 | Power: 20W | Features: Bluetooth v4.2, PartyBoost for multiple connections to PartBoost enabled JBL speakers, IPX7 rated | Connections: USB-C charger

Solid bass and timing Great sense of acoustics PartyBoost stereo pairing No aux-in or microphone Not Connect+ compatible Basic app

If all you want is a portable Bluetooth speaker that sounds as good as you can currently buy for around £100 ($100, AU$119), you’ll be hard-pressed to better the fantastic Flip 5. JBL’s newest offering sounds great for the price and is rugged enough to cope with a day at the pool.

The Flip 5 is waterproof to an IPX7 rating, boasts a 12 hour battery life and has a USB-C charging port, meaning it goes from flat to fully juiced in just 2.5 hours. It's a pleasure to use and scores highly for portability, with a wrist strap that slips comfortably over our hand. There's also a PartyBoost button that helps you pair two PartyBoost-enabled speakers to create a stereo pair, or link over 100 PartyBoost-compatible speakers in mono.

Sound is impressively weighty and agile, with a good punch of bass and a real sense of openness and texture. Assuming you don't mind the lack of an aux-in port or inbuilt microphone (as seen in the Flip 4 ), you'll almost certainly be wowed by this speaker's sonic chops. A superb performer.

Read the full review: JBL Flip 5

Tribit's Stormbox Micro comes packed with a mature, musical sound alongside a surprisingly weighty bass response.

A fun and bubbly Bluetooth speaker that's serious when it comes to sound

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 9.8 x 9.8 x 3.5cm | Power: 9W | Features: water/dustproof, Bluetooth 5.0, stereo-pairing mode | Connections: 3.5 mm stereo

Mature, musical sound Surprisingly weighty bass USB-C charger Short battery life

It’s hard to imagine a home decor, backpack or personal taste that the Tribit Audio Stormbox Micro couldn’t merge in with happily. It's the size of a stack of drinks coasters, it's IP67 rated, there's a useful rubberised strap across the back of it and you can pair two of them in stereo mode.

You'll be pleasantly surprised by the bass clout the Tribit is able to deliver. Although a speaker of such dimensions is obviously limited in terms of bass weight, it does remarkably well; close your eyes while listening and you’ll picture a bigger product.

If your budget maxes out at £50 ($60), the Tribit is a splendid option. Similarly, if you only have a small zip compartment in the top of your backpack for a sonic travel companion, this speaker is worthy of that space. Take note, Ultimate Ears: a little-known brand called Tribit Audio has produced a budget belter of a Bluetooth speaker.

Read the full review: Tribit Audio Stormbox Micro

Bang & Olufsen's Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is an impressive Bluetooth speaker with an expansive sound and powerful, weighty bass.

The weightiest and most refined little speaker we’ve heard in a while

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 4.6 x 13.3 x 13.3cm | Power: 2x30W | Features: Alexa inbuilt, water/dustproof IP67, Bluetooth 5.1, stereo-pairing mode | Connections: USB-C

Expansive sound, weighty bass Competent Alexa integration Stunning build and finish Nothing at this level

Bang & Olufsen isn’t noted for following the herd. In the Danish electronics specialist’s catalogue you'll find a wheel-shaped wireless speaker, a TV that opens up like a butterfly, and an 8200-watt monolithic speaker comprising 18 drivers. Its output could reasonably be described as "premium" and "innovative" – and the B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) wireless speaker is no exception.

It boasts similar dimensions to a large floury bap, but that's where any comparisons with baked goods end. The new A1 supports Qualcomm’s latest aptX Adaptive Bluetooth 5.1 codec, and of course, Alexa is built-in.

It works a treat, too, delivering a pleasingly comfortable yet authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to all day. Throw in its classy, well made design, easy to use operation and the bonus of Alexa, and you're looking at a Bluetooth speaker sequel that has very much been worth the wait.

Read the full review: Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen)

JBL's Go 3 is a tiny Bluetooth speaker with an impressively big sound, sensible treble, and solid bass.

JBL’s newest soap-sized speaker sounds good – but the finish and battery life won’t wash with today’s class leaders

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 8.8 x 7.5 x 4.1 | Power: 4W | Features: Water/dustproof IP67, Bluetooth 5.1 | Connections: USB-C

Sensible treble Fuller bass More volume Poor battery life Not very durable finish

The diminutive soap on a rope-styled Go 3 features Bluetooth 5.1 instead of 4.1 plus a maximum power output of 4.2W, up from 3W in the Go 2 (listed below). The one specification that hasn’t changed, though, is the Go 3's stamina. It takes 2.5 hours to charge fully, and you can still only get five hours of playtime from it from a single charge.

If you can live with this, there's much to celebrate in the sound department for this money. The extra power and overhauled design have resulted in some solid sonic enhancements, and aesthetically it's perhaps even cuter than the original. We gave it five stars for sound. Will five hours get you through a day at the beach or a lazy picnic in the park though? Probably best to take a wireless charger.

Read the full review: JBL Go 3

JBL's Charge 4 brings a rugged, water resistant design alongside excellent sound quality.

A fun and bubbly Bluetooth speaker that's serious when it comes to sound.

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 22 x 9.5 x 9.3 | Power: 30W | Features: waterproof, Bluetooth v4.2, power bank, voice assistant integration | Connections: 3.5 mm stereo

Rugged and water resistant USB port for charging Great sound quality Perhaps too subtle for some

The fact that we really like the JBL Charge 4 should come as no surprise to those who read our Charge 3 review – or the newer Charge 5 (above). Not only is this one of best-sounding Bluetooth speakers around at this end of the market, it serves up a whopping 20 hours of playback from a single charge and you'll probably find them reduced, thanks to the arrival of a younger sibling. Intriguing.

JBL fine-tuned the sound in this iteration to please even pickier ears. Obviously there's a limit to the bass floor in a speaker of this size, but the low-end is tasteful – and there's plenty of punch.

You get a nice array of features for the money, too. The IPX7 water resistance means the Charge 4 can handle being submerged in water to a depth of 1.5m. And unlike the Flip 5 (also above), you can also use the Charge 4 to juice up your phone – or any other device that will charge over USB from a 5V supply.

The Flip 5 is cheaper and lighter, but the Charge 4's rugged design, excellent battery life and ‘battery sharing’ make it a near-perfect speaker for camping, beach trips and home use.

Read the full review: JBL Charge 4

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 packs in an entertaining sound, robust bass, and strong battery life.

An affordable Bluetooth speaker with a weighty sound and good battery life.

Connectivity: Bluetooth | Power: Battery | Battery life: 13hrs | Charge time: 2.6hrs **Dimensions (hwd):** 10.4 x 9.5 x 9.5cm | Weight: 420g

Punchy, entertaining sound Hefty bass Decent battery life No wi-fi or smart assistant built-in No mic for hands-free calls

Ultimate Ears has really made a splash in the Bluetooth speaker market with a number of colorful, fun-sounding and portable models. One its most biggest hits? The impressive Wonderboom 2.

It's waterproof, sandproof, dustproof and is also designed to float, so it should withstand the most lively of pool parties. Battery life is 13 hours and a full charge takes just under three.

Sonically, the Wonderboom 2 is an exciting listen. Bass is impressive bass given its small dimensions and there's plenty of detail and a fine sense of attack. You also get a ‘boost’ button on the underside of the unit. When pressed, it restricts the bass frequencies, allowing the UE to play louder through the midrange, which in turn makes the sound easier to hear when the unit is used outdoors.

There's no built-in mic or app, but despite its relative age (it launched in 2019) the Wonderboom 2 is still one of the best sounding Bluetooth speakers you can buy for the money.

Read the full review: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

Audi Pro Addon's C3 is a stylish, multi-room capable speaker with a mature sound, great timing, and tight bass.

Portability, multi-room skills and excellent sound quality in an impressive package.

Connectivity: Bluetooth and wi-fi | Power: Battery | Inputs: 3.5mm | Battery life: 15hrs | Dimensions (hwd): 11.5 x 21.5 x 13.5cm | Weight: 2.45kg

Mature, refined sound Impressive timing Tight, textured bass Control app could be slicker

The Audio Pro Addon C3 isn't just the best Bluetooth speaker at this price, it's a stylish, wi-fi connected, multi-room capable centrepiece – and a What Hi-Fi? 2021 Award winner.

Sound is focused yet open and airy, meaning you can fill a decent sized room with immersive, weighty sound. It has an fantastic sense of refinement for such a small speaker, not to mention a rear-firing bass reflex port that delivers plenty of low-end grunt.

This model won't charge your smartphone but it does feature an ethernet port, giving you the option to hardwire it to your home network. The battery serves up around 15 hours playback (less if you crank the volume up to the max).

The C3 supports streaming services such as Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz and Apple Music, and while there's no built-in voice assistant, you can control the speaker via the Alexa app.

If you're after something more rugged and portable, we'd suggest rivals such as the Ultimate Ears Megaboom or JBL Xtreme . But as a sensational-sounding multi-room proposition, this multiple What Hi-Fi? Award-winning speaker gives Sonos a serious run for its money.

Read the full review: Audio Pro Addon C3

Audio Pro Addon's C10 MkII is a great multi-room buy and a great Bluetooth speaker with excellent clarity.

Audio Pro adds Google Cast and AirPlay 2 to a winning recipe

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 16.6 x 32 x 18cm | Power: 2x20W + 40W Digital class D | Features: wi-fi, multi-room, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2 | Connections: RCA, sub out

Levelled-up streaming support Greater clarity Cleaner and tighter bass Lacks the fun of the original

The 2021 update (sensibly titled MkII) to the three-time Award-winning Audio Pro C10 adds AirPlay 2 and Google Cast to complete a multi-room home run – and earn itself What Hi-Fi? 2021 and 2022 awards.

When we tested its older sibling, we pitted it against models almost double its price and found it bettered them. We’re happy to report that it's still the case today – if £500 ($500) is your maximum budget, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a speaker that comes close to the Audio Pro C10 MkII.

We miss the leather handle and fun, slightly rock'n'roll aesthetic and sonic presentation of the original, but we can't argue with three options for multi-room streaming (AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Audio Pro's own slick and functional app) or the levelled-up grippy bass and improved hi-fidelity performance.

Read the full review: Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII

Audio Pro Addon's T3 is a big Bluetooth speaker with a full sound that's expressive and dynamic.

Bigger than some rivals, but still portable enough to give serious consideration.

Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 11.5 x 21.5 x 13.5 | Power: 2x 5W + 15W Digital class D | Features: Bluetooth V4.0 | Connections: 3.5mm stereo, USB

Full sound Expressive and dynamic Faultless build Size won't suit everyone

It might be one of the less portable speakers in this list, but the T3 can still be carted around thanks to the carry handle. It's robust rather than heavy, and boasts a battery life of up to 30 hours. Like bass? You're in luck – the solid chassis and rear-firing bass port will have you tapping your toe in no time.

There's no wi-fi (if you want wi-fi, opt of the Addon C3), but the Bluetooth-enabled T3 features a similarly classy design with textured surfaces and a leather embossed handle .

Audio Pro tends to ignore gimmicks in favour of high-quality sound but this speaker does have the facility to charge up your smartphone or tablets via a USB port. You also get an auxiliary input for your TV/MP3 player/record player.

Sound is superb, with plenty of depth and detail throughout the frequencies. If you want something for home and in the garden, this could work nicely – maybe not the one for your carry-on luggage, though.

Read the full review: Audio Pro Addon T3

JBL's Xtreme 2 has a clean sound, balanced bass, and a hardy, robust build alongside 15-hour battery life.

One of the best Bluetooth speakers we've heard with bags of ability.

Connectivity: Bluetooth | Power: Battery | Inputs: 3.5mm | Battery life: 15hrs | Dimensions (hwd): 13.6 x 28.8 x 13.2cm | Weight: 2.39kg

Clean, clear sound Balanced bass Robust build Hefty design No wi-fi or multi-room smarts

The JBL Xtreme 2's boombox design has fun and excitement written all over it. The rugged, IPX7 waterproof exterior, 15 hour battery life and ability to charge your phone from its USB port mean it's a great option for the beach – especially since it has recently been superseded by the Xtreme 3, menaing there are deals to be had on this slightly older model.

Wireless features have been stripped-back, though. There's no wi-fi, so you can't stream from Spotify. And it won’t let you talk to Alexa or Google Assistant, just set a button to activate them in the manner of an earphone’s in-line remote.

JBL Connect+ is the most unusual feature on this otherwise standard Bluetooth speaker. It lets you link up to 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers, to make the equivalent of a nightclub PA in your home, but it's important to note that this is not compatible with JBL's newest PartyBoost tech.

There's plenty of boom to the sound, but we're not talking ridiculous levels. That deep powerful bass is also nicely controlled too. Mids are of a high quality and highs show more clarity than you traditionally get from such a product. For the money, the JBL Xtreme 2 is brilliantly balanced Bluetooth speaker.

Read the full review: JBL Xtreme 2

The Ultimate Ears Blast is an extremely portable Bluetooth speaker that still manages an exciting, detailed sound.

Energetic performance, Alexa onboard and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Connectivity: Bluetooth and wi-fi | Power: Battery | Inputs: N/A | Battery life: 12hrs | Dimensions (hwd): 118.8 x 6.8 x 6.8cm | Weight: 463g

Great portable design Exciting, dynamic sound Good detail and punchy timing Top end can get excitable at loud volumes Alexa features not exhaustive

Ultimate Ears has a knack for making Bluetooth speakers that combine the right combination of sound, design and rugged features, and it does so again with the Blast. Its cylindrical 360-degree design means it throws sound evenly around the room, while the tough 'IP67 waterproof' exterior means it can can survive in 1m of water for 30 minutes.

It's crammed with connectivity, too. You get Bluetooth, wi-fi and Alexa smart assistant voice controls, meaning you can turn up the volume or play songs through Amazon Music Unlimited without lifting a finger. Far-field voice recognition is excellent, and there's a nifty LED strip that glows and blinks when you interact with Alexa.

The lack of 3.5mm audio input might bother some, but we found the Blast to be a real crowd-pleaser. The 360-degree sound and bass output is far better than one might expect for this kind of money; throw in Alexa smarts and you have a fun, energetic speaker that offers plenty of bang for your buck.

Read the full review: UE Blast

Sonos' Roam is a small, portable Bluetooth speaker with a full-bodied sound and expansive featureset.

A neat Bluetooth speaker with a punch of well-controlled bass.

Connectivity: Bluetooth, wi-fi, AirPlay 2 | Power: Battery | Inputs: USB-C | Battery life: 10hrs | Dimensions (hwd): 16.8 x 6.2 x 6cm | Weight: 430g

Full-bodied sound Lots of features Portable Clarity not exceptional Average timing and dynamics

Want a Sonos speaker you can drop in a backpack? Meet the Sonos Roam, the multi-room titan's first truly portable battery-powered speaker (the 2019 Sonos Move is technically portable but weighs a hefty 3kg to the Roam's 430g).

The Roam works perfectly well as a standalone Bluetooth speaker but it's also designed to be immersed in the company's burgeoning multi-room ecosystem. Features includes support for AirPlay 2, voice controls and Sonos' Trueplay tech, which uses the built-in mic to tune bass and treble to suit your surroundings.

Headed to the beach or the pool? You'll be pleased to note the IP67 rating, which gives it complete water and dust resistance. The built-in battery offers a pretty decent 10 hours playback and support for Qi wireless charging.

Sound is confident, bold and better than you might expect from an outdoor/party speaker at this price. Other Bluetooth speakers offer a more expressive and detailed sound but if you're invested in the world of Sonos, the Roam is a smart buy.

Read the full review: Sonos Roam

Amazon's Echo Show 5 comes with a screen, Alexa control, and solid audio and video quality.

One of the best Bluetooth speakers we've seen with a screen.

Dimensions (hwd): 8.6 x 14.8 x 7.3cm | Connectivity: Wi-fi, USB, 3.5mm line-in | Battery life: n/a | Power: 4W

Alexa voice-control Decent sound and video Nicely put together Audio isn't the best

The Echo Show 5 is an unusual Amazon product. Yes, it's intended to get us all invested in its virtual assistant, Alexa, but where much of the Alexa-enabled kit out there is audio based, concentrated on the Bluetooth speaker market in particular, the Echo Show 5 embraces both sound and video in its abilities to communicate. So, as well as playing music or reading out information, you can access video content on the 5.5in LCD touchscreen. There's also a camera for video calls.

The Echo Show 5 is a diminutive device, and as such cannot possibly offer the scale of sound that some specialist wireless speakers can. But then it offers so much more ability and functionality than a run-of-the-mill Bluetooth speaker. For what it is, we find the sound perfectly acceptable. It runs fairly warm, sonically, which helps voices on radio and the like, and makes for a comfortable listening experience. There are better speakers out there but this is much more than that. It opens up the world of the digital assistant to a whole new audience for both audio and video; and if that’s what you’re after, this is about as good as you’ll get.

Read the full review: Amazon Echo Show 5

How we test Bluetooth speakers

At What Hi-Fi? we review hundreds of products every year at our state-of-the-art testing facilities in London and Bath. We have complete control over the testing process, and we also review products as a team, ensuring no opinion goes unheard. Our team is filled with experts in the audio world with a wealth of review experience.

Besides the audio quality of a Bluetooth speaker, we also evaluate other aspects of its performance including battery life, the robustness of its Bluetooth connection and how easy it is to use and set up. And our review philosophy doesn't change whether we're evaluating a relatively basic, budget Bluetooth speaker or a more premium model.

All products are judged on a performance-per-pound basis and as part of the process, we put them up against similarly priced class leaders to see how they compare and to help us settle on a star rating.

There's no input from PR companies or our sales team when it comes to the verdict, with What Hi-Fi? proud of having delivered honest, unbiased reviews for decades.