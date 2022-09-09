ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

See every stock trade House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has made since 2021

By Madison Hall
 4 days ago

Paul Pelosi and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2021.

Samuel Corum/AFP/Getty Images

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is making massive stock trades as Congress mulls whether to ban lawmakers and their spouses from trading.
  • An Insider analysis estimated the Pelosis' cumulative wealth at at least $46.1 million.
  • Insider compiled each of Paul Pelosi's trades that the speaker has reported since 2021.

As members of Congress debate whether lawmakers and their spouses should play the stock market, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, a venture capitalist, continues to regularly buy and sell stocks and stock options.

Pelosi has access to confidential intelligence and the power to affect — with words or actions — the fortunes of companies in which her husband invests and trades.

When asked in December 2021 whether members of Congress should even be allowed to trade stocks, Pelosi answered in the affirmative.

"We are a free-market economy. They should be able to participate in that," she said.

This led some of her colleagues, on both the left and the right , to sharply criticize her — and draft legislation to restrict members of Congress and their spouses from trading stocks.

"Year after year, politicians somehow manage to outperform the market, buying and selling millions in stocks of companies they're supposed to be regulating," Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said . "Wall Street and Big Tech work hand-in-hand with elected officials to enrich each other at the expense of the country. Here's something we can do: ban all members of Congress from trading stocks and force those who do to pay their proceeds back to the American people. It's time to stop turning a blind eye to Washington profiteering."

Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, introduced a similar bill alongside Sen. Mark Kelly with the intent to ban members of Congress and their families from trading stocks.

"Members of Congress should not be playing the stock market while we make federal policy and have extraordinary access to confidential information," Ossoff said.

Pelosi has since softened her stance , but the fate of a congressional stock-trade ban remains unclear . On July 21, Pelosi denied that her husband uses information she provides to make stock trades.

A previous analysis from Insider estimated that the Pelosis are worth at least $46,123,051, making Nancy Pelosi one of the 25 richest members of Congress . The vast majority of the couple's wealth is derived from stocks, options, and investments made by Paul Pelosi.

Here are all of the trades reported by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2021 and 2022:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)
Alphabet Inc. - Class A (GOOGL)
The exterior of a Google store photographed on June 09, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

  • Exercised 40 call options (4,000 shares) on June 18, 2021, at a strike price of $1,200 and cumulatively worth between $1 million and $5 million
Alphabet Inc. - Class C Capital Stock (GOOG)
Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
An Amazon logo is displayed on a fulfillment center. Being the world's largest online retail company, Amazon operates more than 175 fulfillment centers worldwide, totaling in over 166 million square feet.

Gabe Ginsberg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

American Express Company (AXP)
The logo of the American Express financial services company is seen on a Gold Card in an office.

Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • Exercised 50 call options (5,000 shares) on January 21, 2022, at a strike price of $80 and together worth between $250,000 and $500,000
Apple Inc. (AAPL)
Apple logo at an Apple store on May 31, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.

Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)
In this photo illustration, the Micron Technology Corporation logo seen displayed on a smartphone.

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
In this photo illustration, a Microsoft logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen.

Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
In this photo illustration the Nvidia Corporation logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen.

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Paypal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
An image of a woman holding a cell phone in front of the PayPal logo displayed on a computer screen.

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Exercised 50 call options (5,000 shares) on January 21, 2022, at a strike price of $100 and together valued between $500,000 and $1 million
REOF XX, LLC REOF XXII, LLC Roblox Corporation Class A (RBLX)
The Roblox Logo.

Roblox

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
In this photo illustration Salesforce logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen.

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Slack Technologies, Inc Class A (WORK)

ii

  • Exchanged 10,000 shares of Slack Technologies Inc. on July 22, 2021, for 776 shares of Salesforce.com Inc. as the result of a merger, with a cash payout of $267,900
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
A Tesla Model 3.

David Zalubowski/AP

Visa Inc. (V)
Visa

Walt Disney Company (DIS)
In this photo illustration, a hand holding a TV remote control in front of the Disney Plus logo on a TV screen.

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. - Series A (WBD)
In this photo, illustration the logo of Warner Bros is displayed on computer screen and the logo of Discovery is displayed on phone screen. Media giants, WarnerMedia and Discovery, run the combined company, Warner Bros. Discovery

Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Received 2,419 shares on April 11, 2022, resulting from a spinoff of previously held AT&T (T) shares, together valued between $50,000 and $100,000

Methodology note: In 2012, Congress passed the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act to combat insider trading and conflicts of interest to bring more transparency to lawmakers' financial dealings.

Per the STOCK Act , members of Congress are required to file financial disclosures within 45 days of making a trade, doing so in a certified congressional document known as a periodic transaction report. Insider collected and analyzed the trades listed in each of Pelosi's periodic transaction reports submitted since 2021.

Federal lawmakers are required to report stock trades made by themselves, their spouses, and their dependent children. But they are only required to list the value of reported trades in broad ranges.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 137

Bill Jones
07-10

Insider trading....Nancy gives him not disclosed government contract information....and he buys or sells the stock depending on who and who didn't get the government contract....simple math ...and insider trading.

Reply(3)
76
AP_000344.df9386345f344d0a8e4302da3fd1a77a.0108
07-15

We need to see all her trades since she has been in office. Then match those against bills she brought up to vote on. Then what date she bought them. I believe she made millions on insider trading

Reply(9)
49
J M C
07-10

And yet every election you vote her in office don't ya? You get what you deserve here. When our Representatives are a class or two above us subjects money wise and power hungry you as a citizen are nothing but slaves and subjects to them. And you do nothing about it. That's Insanity book value too!

Reply(3)
40
#Salesforce Com Inc#Stock Options#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#House#Republican#Big Tech
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
ECONOMY
BuzzFeed News

Joe Biden Was SLAMMED For His Warning That The US, Still Reeling From An Attempted Coup, Is Facing Existential Threats That Could End Democracy As We Know It

In the wake of a violent attempted coup propelled by disinformation from a candidate who handily lost an election but refused to concede and who is now preparing to run again on a pledge to pardon his insurrectionist followers, President Joe Biden is facing criticism for his Thursday night speech warning about the dangerous threats currently facing US democracy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Comments / 0

Community Policy