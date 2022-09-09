See every stock trade House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has made since 2021

Paul Pelosi and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2021. Samuel Corum/AFP/Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is making massive stock trades as Congress mulls whether to ban lawmakers and their spouses from trading.

An Insider analysis estimated the Pelosis' cumulative wealth at at least $46.1 million.

Insider compiled each of Paul Pelosi's trades that the speaker has reported since 2021.

As members of Congress debate whether lawmakers and their spouses should play the stock market, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, a venture capitalist, continues to regularly buy and sell stocks and stock options.

Pelosi has access to confidential intelligence and the power to affect — with words or actions — the fortunes of companies in which her husband invests and trades.

When asked in December 2021 whether members of Congress should even be allowed to trade stocks, Pelosi answered in the affirmative.

"We are a free-market economy. They should be able to participate in that," she said.

This led some of her colleagues, on both the left and the right , to sharply criticize her — and draft legislation to restrict members of Congress and their spouses from trading stocks.

"Year after year, politicians somehow manage to outperform the market, buying and selling millions in stocks of companies they're supposed to be regulating," Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said . "Wall Street and Big Tech work hand-in-hand with elected officials to enrich each other at the expense of the country. Here's something we can do: ban all members of Congress from trading stocks and force those who do to pay their proceeds back to the American people. It's time to stop turning a blind eye to Washington profiteering."

Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, introduced a similar bill alongside Sen. Mark Kelly with the intent to ban members of Congress and their families from trading stocks.

"Members of Congress should not be playing the stock market while we make federal policy and have extraordinary access to confidential information," Ossoff said.

Pelosi has since softened her stance , but the fate of a congressional stock-trade ban remains unclear . On July 21, Pelosi denied that her husband uses information she provides to make stock trades.

A previous analysis from Insider estimated that the Pelosis are worth at least $46,123,051, making Nancy Pelosi one of the 25 richest members of Congress . The vast majority of the couple's wealth is derived from stocks, options, and investments made by Paul Pelosi.

Here are all of the trades reported by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2021 and 2022:

The exterior of a Google store photographed on June 09, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Exercised 40 call options (4,000 shares) on June 18, 2021, at a strike price of $1,200 and cumulatively worth between $1 million and $5 million

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Purchased 10 call options on December 17, 2021, at a strike price of $2,000, and together valued between $500,000 and $1 million

An Amazon logo is displayed on a fulfillment center. Being the world's largest online retail company, Amazon operates more than 175 fulfillment centers worldwide, totaling in over 166 million square feet. Gabe Ginsberg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Purchased 20 call options on May 21, 2021, at a strike price of $3,000, and together valued between $500,000 and $1 million

The logo of the American Express financial services company is seen on a Gold Card in an office. Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images

Exercised 50 call options (5,000 shares) on January 21, 2022, at a strike price of $80 and together worth between $250,000 and $500,000

Apple logo at an Apple store on May 31, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

In this photo illustration, the Micron Technology Corporation logo seen displayed on a smartphone. Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Purchased 100 call options on December 21, 2021, at a strike price of $50 and together valued between $250,001 and $500,000

In this photo illustration, a Microsoft logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen. Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Exercised 150 call options (15,000 shares) on March 19, 2021, at a strike price of $130 and together valued between $1 million and $5 million

Exercised 100 call options (10,000 shares) on March 19, 2021, at a strike price of $140, and together valued between $1 million and $5 million

Bought 10 call options on May 24, 2022, at a strike price of $180 and together valued between $50,000 and $100,000

Purchased 40 call options on May 24, 2022, with a strike price of $180 and together valued between $250,001 and $500,000

In this photo illustration the Nvidia Corporation logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Purchased 50 call options on June 3, 2021, at a strike price of $400, together valued between $1 million and $5 million

Purchased 5,000 shares on July 23, 2021, together valued between $500,000 and $1 million

Bought 50 call options on July 23, 2021, at a strike price of $100, together valued between $250,000 and $500,000

Exercised 200 call options (20,000 shares) at a strike price of $100 on June 17, 2022, together valued between $1 million and $5 million

Sold all of his shares (25,000 total) on July 26, 2022, valued between $1 million and $5 million at an average price of $164.05 and for a total loss of $341,365

An image of a woman holding a cell phone in front of the PayPal logo displayed on a computer screen. Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Exercised 50 call options (5,000 shares) on January 21, 2022, at a strike price of $100 and together valued between $500,000 and $1 million

Invested between $250,000 and $500,000 in the asset-backed security on July 13, 2021

The Roblox Logo. Roblox

Purchased 10,000 shares worth between $500,000 and $1 million on March 10, 2021

Purchased 100 call options at a strike price of $100 on December 20, 2021, together valued between $250,000 and $500,000.

In this photo illustration Salesforce logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Purchased 100 call options on December 20, 2021, at a strike price of $210, together valued between $500,000 and $1 million

Purchased 30 call options on December 20, 2021, at a strike price of $210, together valued between $100,000 and $250,000

Exchanged 10,000 shares of Slack Technologies Inc. on July 22, 2021, for 776 shares of Salesforce.com Inc. as the result of a merger, with a cash payout of $267,900

A Tesla Model 3. David Zalubowski/AP

Purchased 25 call options on December 22, 2020, with a strike price of $500, together valued between $500,000 and $1 million

Exercised 25 call options (2,500 shares) on March 17, 2022, at a strike price of $500, together valued between $1 million and $5 million

Visa

Sold 10,000 shares on June 21, 2022, valued between $1 million and $5 million

In this photo illustration, a hand holding a TV remote control in front of the Disney Plus logo on a TV screen. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Purchased 100 call options on December 22, 2020, at a strike price of $100, together valued between $500,000 and $1 million

Purchased 50 call options on December 17, 2021, at a strike price of $130, together valued between $100,000 and $250,000

Exercised 100 call options (10,000 shares) on January 21, 2022, at a strike price of $100, together valued between $1 million and $5 million

In this photo, illustration the logo of Warner Bros is displayed on computer screen and the logo of Discovery is displayed on phone screen. Media giants, WarnerMedia and Discovery, run the combined company, Warner Bros. Discovery Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Received 2,419 shares on April 11, 2022, resulting from a spinoff of previously held AT&T (T) shares, together valued between $50,000 and $100,000

Methodology note: In 2012, Congress passed the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act to combat insider trading and conflicts of interest to bring more transparency to lawmakers' financial dealings.

Per the STOCK Act , members of Congress are required to file financial disclosures within 45 days of making a trade, doing so in a certified congressional document known as a periodic transaction report. Insider collected and analyzed the trades listed in each of Pelosi's periodic transaction reports submitted since 2021.

Federal lawmakers are required to report stock trades made by themselves, their spouses, and their dependent children. But they are only required to list the value of reported trades in broad ranges.