ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘All The Queens Men’ | Episode 75

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#039;s
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBxPi_0gXp6evK00

Source: n/a / other


Another Nick Cannon story, another baby. This time the hosts undress Nick’s revelation on what it will take to lock him down. Eva and Lore’l discuss the pros and cons of being able to connect with fans after a recent Hello Beautiful Ashanti interview. Plus, Eva dishes on season 2 of ‘All The Queens Men’. You will not want to miss it.

The Final Question To Undress got real. What would you do if you caught your man with a family member?


If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Do you need some fashion inspo? Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks of the season.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Duffer Brothers on Millie Bobby Brown’s Call to Kill More Characters: We’re Not ‘Game of Thrones’

“Stranger Things 4” may be the darkest season yet of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, but some of its biggest stars don’t think it goes far enough. In a May interview with The Wrap, stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp were open about their desire to see more main characters killed off, citing the show’s ballooning cast size. Schnapp suggested writing a “massacre scene” into an upcoming episode to get rid of unnecessary characters, while Brown called showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer “sensitive Sallies” for refusing to kill more characters.
TV SERIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy