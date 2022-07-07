Experience as a patient inspires Vietnamese immigrant to pursue dental degree from UofL

Years ago, when I was applying to medical schools, I was frequently asked, “Why do you want to be a doctor?” In response, I regurgitated a series of bland justifications: I wanted to help people and make a difference in their lives; I was inspired by the challenge of diagnosing and fighting disease; I came from a medical family and had seen, firsthand, how satisfied my parents were with their careers. At the time, I was convinced that these were not only sincere answers, but ones that served my application well. Upon reflection, over two decades later, I must chuckle at these responses. Not only did they lack originality, but they left out the seminal inspiration for my medical career: Bones. Actually, "Bones," as in Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy, chief medical officer of the USS Enterprise.

