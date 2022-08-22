Are you ready for another Thor adventure? Well good, because Thor: Love and Thunder is here with Chris Hemsworth back as the God of Thunder for his fourth standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe movie (more than any other MCU character thus far).

One of the biggest 2022 summer blockbusters , fans around the world have enjoyed Thor: Love and Thunder , but where can you watch it (or see it again) right now? We’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch Thor: Love and Thunder right here.

How to watch Thor: Love and Thunder in movie theaters

Thor: Love and Thunder is playing exclusively in movie theaters around the world right now. The good news, as a Marvel movie, it should be playing in just about every theater in the world as well.

To find out exactly where and when Thor: Love and Thunder is playing near you, check your local movie theaters’ websites for times. You can also use a resource like Fandango , which will show you all the movie theaters playing Thor: Love and Thunder in your area.

Movie fans should also know that they can make their trips to the theater a bit more affordable and rewarding with a movie theater subscription or membership deal . Multiple theater chains in the US and UK offer subscription or membership programs that provide discounted tickets, monthly flat rates for a set amount of tickets, deals on concession and other perks all meant to make it easier to see the latest movies.

Is Thor: Love and Thunder streaming?

Thor's arrival on Disney Plus is imminent. The streaming service has announced that Thor: Love and Thunder premieres on the streaming service on September 8 as part of the Disney Plus Day celebration.

Disney Plus has become the streaming home for all things Marvel (save for the Spider-Man movies and related characters), with nearly every MCU movie, the former Netflix Marvel original series like Daredevil and Disney Plus’ own Marvel series like Loki and Ms. Marvel available to subscribers.

Thor: Love and Thunder is among the 15 other MCU movies on Disney Plus featuring IMAX Enhanced, which gives streamers IMAX expanded aspect ratio at home or, in more specific terms, 26% more picture.

You of course must be a Disney Plus subscriber to watch any of these Marvel entries. There are options though on how to pay for Disney Plus, with the streamer available as a standalone service, paired with Hulu and ESPN Plus in the Disney Bundle or included as a standard feature for Hulu with Live TV .

What else you need to know about Thor: Love and Thunder

In What to Watch’s Thor: Love and Thunder review , we call the movie a "rock n’ roll spectacle," stuffed with unfiltered humor and strong turns from Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, who returns as Jane Foster . Other reviews have been positive, Thor: Love and Thunder has earned a 69% "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (as of July 7).

In addition to Hemsworth and Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the God Butcher , Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Russell Crowe as Zeus and Taika Waititi as Korg; Waititi also directed the movie.

Here’s the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer to get you hyped for the movie:

