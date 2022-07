It's always cool when you end up rubbing shoulders or bumping into someone you never thought you'd meet in Michigan. It usually happens when an actor/actress or musician is in town for a show or filming something, but Michigan actually has some celebrity residents, and John C. Reilly may be one of them. Recently Macs Meats & Country Roads Bakery in Rothbury had a special guest, as John C. Reilly had stopped in and took a photo with some kids working there:

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO