Snyder 3rd Grader Killed in Head-on Crash During July 4th Holiday

ROSCOE, TX – A 3rd grader who was killed in a head-on crash on Independence Day was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jul. 4 at around 10 p.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to FM 608, about 1.82 miles south of Roscoe in Nolan County for the report of a major crash.

When they arrived, the troopers discovered a 2007 Cadillac Escalade and a 2018 Ford Pickup that had crashed head on in the middle of the roadway.

The two occupants in the Cadillac, 36-year-old Cesar Rendon and his son 9-year-old Julius Rendon, were taken to the hospital. Cesar was taken to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene where he had reportedly serious injures. Cesar's son Julius was taken to the Rolling Plains Hospital in Sweetwater where he was pronounced deceased.

Julius' body was taken to the Bell-Cypret-Seale Funeral Home in Snyder. Neither of the passengers in the Cadillac were wearing a seatbelt.

The DPS investigation revealed that the Cadillac was traveling North on FM 608, while the pickup was traveling South. The Cadillac crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck the pickup.

At the time of the crash the weather was clear and the road was dry.