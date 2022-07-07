ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New Insights Into the Structure and Function of the Nuclear Pore Complex Revealed

technologynetworks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly 20 years of work, much of it at Argonne’s Advanced Photon Source, researchers have a clearer picture of the ​“gatekeeper” of the nucleus and a better idea of how it works. The nucleus of every cell in our bodies contains many complicated parts....

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
technologynetworks.com

Challenges and Opportunities to Quantify Post-Translational Modifications Using Novel Proteomic Workflows and Approaches

The dynamic nature of post-translational modifications (PTMs) enables instantaneous intracellular signaling events. We are interested in a diverse range of modifications such protein acylation in liver and brown adipose fat tissues, malonylation and succinylation in the brain during aging and disease, succinylation during kidney injury, as well as phosphorylation in other biological systems. We have been using fast scanning TripleTOF systems to analyze a variety of PTMs using both data independent acquisitions (DIA) and more recently multiple reaction monitoring-high resolution (MRMHR) to identify, characterize, and quantify PTM-containing peptides in a high-throughput format. While rich information has been obtained using traditional CID fragmentation approaches, many of the modifications we study are highly labile and difficult to characterize. Hence we evaluated a new ion fragmentation approach for its impact on improved PTM characterization and more detailed site localization. Using examples of key modifications found in our sirtuin 5 mouse models we will demonstrate the impact of this new fragmentation approach on assessing the PTM profile during kidney injury, and potential pathways to protect from kidney injury via elevated succinylation levels which could open therapeutic avenues.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Introducing Zeno SWATH Data Independent Acquisition (DIA)

Harness the power of Zeno SWATH data independent acquisition (DIA) to deliver a high depth of coverage, particularly on low abundance species, quickly and robustly. • Identify and quantify up to twice as many proteins as with traditional SWATH DIA approaches. • Shorten run times to as little as 5...
ENGINEERING
technologynetworks.com

Agilent Fragment Analyzer Systems

The Agilent Fragment Analyzer systems utilize automated parallel capillary electrophoresis to provide reliable quality control (QC) for nucleic acids. With its unique design and intuitive features, common QC bottlenecks are resolved by the automation of key steps such as gel loading and sample injection increasing lab efficiency. A broad range of kits are available allowing you to easily qualify and quantify DNA and RNA samples. Choose from three models with varying throughputs to match your labs needs.
ENGINEERING
technologynetworks.com

Microscale Sensors and Systems for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Applications

Speaking at the online symposium, Innovations in Disease Modeling 2022, Dr. Mehmet R. Dokmeci, Associate Professor at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation presented his talk on microscale sensors and systems for tissue engineering. Talk abstract: Tissue engineered constructs and organ on chip platforms are emerging platforms for drug screening...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy