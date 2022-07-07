Silver Alert Canceled After Missing 90-Year-Old Man Found Safe
Breaking News Update 10:56 a.m. 7/7/22:
OHP trooper say 90-year-old Homer K. Ward has been located.
According to troopers, ward is safe and will be reunited with his family.
---
A Silver Alert has been issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Tulsa Police Department for a missing 90-year-old man.
According to authorities, Homer K. Ward was last seen in Red Oak, Oklahoma, on Wednesday around 1 p.m.
Authorities say Ward stands 6 feet tall, weighs 185 lbs. and is bald with brown eyes.
Ward was last seen wearing a short blue sleeve shirt and dark pants, authorities say.
According to OHP, Ward is believed to be driving a silver Kia Soul with a red pinstripe with an Oklahoma license plate, with the number HWL-633.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 90-year-old Homer K. Ward is asked to call 911.
