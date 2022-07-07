ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Derek Chauvin to be sentenced on federal charges for violating George Floyd's civil rights

By Kiara Alfonseca, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BhCGX_0gXno24000
US-RACISM-POLICE-TRIAL-FLOYD KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced Thursday on federal civil rights charges in the death of George Floyd.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges but in December 2021 he pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights and admitted that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck even after he became unresponsive.

Chauvin’s plea agreement calls for a 20 to 25-year sentence.

In April 2021, Chauvin was found guilty on three counts in Floyd's death -- second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter -- for pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes.

He has already been sentenced to 270 months, minus time served, which equals about 22-and-a-half years in prison.

Former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were also charged for their role in Floyd's death.

The three of them had pleaded not guilty but were convicted by a jury.

The four former officers were attempting to place Floyd under arrest on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a convenience store.

During the encounter, Chauvin held his knee on the back of Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes. Floyd, who was handcuffed and in a prone position on the pavement, repeatedly said he couldn't breathe before falling unconscious and losing a pulse, according to evidence presented at Chauvin's state trial. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Thao and Kueng now await a state trial for charges of aiding and abetting in murder and aiding and abetting in manslaughter in Floyd’s death. The two have pleaded not guilty.

The trial has been delayed until Jan. 5, 2023.

Thomas Lane pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in exchange for the dismissal of the top charge against him of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder.

Under the agreement, a sentence of 36 months, or three years in prison, will be recommended by both prosecutors and Lane’s legal team. If he went to trial and was convicted on both counts, he could have faced a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, according to the plea agreement.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJON

Minneapolis Man Sentenced to 17.5 Years for Armed Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 17 years for armed robbery. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Keanu Ross was sentenced Friday to 210 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,850 in restitution for his part in the armed robberies of two gas stations and a hotel.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

West St. Paul felon charged with drug trafficking, firearms violations

MINNEAPOLIS ( KFGO) – A West St. Paul man has been indicted for cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking and firearms violations. According to court documents, on two separate occasions between January 2021 and May 2022, Christopher Allen Stengle, 32, possessed quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine and two semi-automatic pistols. Stengle has multiple prior felony convictions in Ramsey, Anoka, and Washington Counties. He is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
KNOX News Radio

Chauvin heads to federal prison for Floyd’s death

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is about to swap solitary confinement at Minnesota’s only maximum security prison for an unknown future at a federal prison. Experts say that despite Chauvin’s national notoriety for killing George Floyd, he probably will be safer at whatever federal prison he’s placed, and might have a bit more freedom there. Chauvin will be sentenced Thursday on federal civil rights charges. He’s already serving 22 1/2 years for his conviction in state court on murder and manslaughter charges. His plea deal on the federal charges calls for a concurrent sentence of 20 to 25 years in federal prison.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kelo.com

Anoka, Minnesota, man arrested for death of infant daughter 13 years ago

ANOKA, MN (AP) — An Anoka, Minnesota, man has been arrested in connection with the death of his infant daughter 13 years ago in Coon Rapids. Authorities say the 37-year-old man told them earlier this month he was responsible for her death. He has been booked into the Anoka County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter but has not been formally charged. The 3-month-old girl died in January 2009, after paramedics responded to a report that she was not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, the girl was taken to the hospital and declared dead.
ANOKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
lptv.org

Man Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Trafficking Drugs on Mille Lacs Reservation

A 47-year-old Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 160 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Xavier Jerome Buckhanan will serve time in prison followed by five years of supervised release due to his attempts to traffic methamphetamine and other drugs from Las Vegas to the Mille Lacs area. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on December 14, 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Minneapolis Man Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced to over 13 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, between June 2019 and October 2020,47-year-old, Xavier Buckhanan conspired with others to traffic methamphetamine and other drugs from Las Vegas to communities in and surrounding the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Woman arrested after stabbing man in Brooklyn Park apartment

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A woman is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man inside an apartment on Saturday morning.Brooklyn Park police arrived at the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue around 11:30 a.m. and found a man who had been stabbed in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening, police say.The woman was also at the scene, and she was arrested without incident.The case is under investigation.Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswww.wadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project https://www.stpaulintervention.org Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day One www.dayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza United esperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
flcourier.com

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller released

MINNEAPOLIS — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home was released from prison on June 27, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 men charged after officers intercept 40 pounds of meth headed to Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Following a year-long investigation, three men are facing drug charges in connection to 40 pounds of methamphetamine that was intercepted while on its way to the Twin Cities.Luis Alfredo Felix-Verdugo, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ivan Trujillo-Palacios, of Apple Valley, and Axel Fuentes-Tlaseca, also of Apple Valley, are all facing four felony drug charges in Dakota County. court documents show. The charges come after the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a carrier transporting a vehicle known to be used by Felix-Verdugo, in which officers found approximately 40 pounds of meth.Shortly after the meth was intercepted in Kansas, Trujillo-Palacios and Felix-Verdugo...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, June 27-July 4

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 27-July 4. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. July 1:...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis man struck by car in domestic dispute, dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide they say happened after a domestic dispute.Police were called to the intersection of 1st Avenue South and 17th Street East around 3:20 a.m. They found a man in his 30s who had been struck by a vehicle multiple times.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.Officials say the dispute happened between the man and a woman, who had previously been in a relationship. She drove an SUV from the road and hit the man, who was walking near a sidewalk.She was arrested at the scene.Police say it's the 46th homicide in the city this year. The man's identity has not been released.Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswww.wadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project https://www.stpaulintervention.org Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day One www.dayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza United esperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Civil Rights#Aiding And Abetting
CBS Minnesota

Man sentenced to more than 17 years in armed robberies of gas stations, hotel

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for robbing two gas stations and a hotel at gunpoint in February of 2020.Court documents say Keanu Dewone Ross, 30, pulled what appeared to be a firearm when he robbed a Speedway in Columbia Heights on Feb. 4, 2020. He stole $140 in cash, tobacco, and lottery tickets and ran to his accomplice Antoinette Deniece Mae Dobyne, who was parked in an SUV a few blocks away. On Feb. 12, 2020, Ross robbed another Speedway in Fridley. He kicked the employee in the face and fled with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis man hit, killed by vehicle during domestic dispute

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say a domestic dispute turned fatal early Saturday morning after a man was hit by an SUV following an argument. Officers responded to a call around 3:20 a.m. for a domestic dispute near 1st Avenue South and 17th Street East, according to Officer Garrett Parten with the Minneapolis Police Department.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kfgo.com

Cloquet-area man arrested for July 4th stabbing

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A Cloquet-area man is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing on the Fourth of July near Zimmerman. Sherburne County sheriff’s deputies say 29-nine-year-old Tyler Bober is accused of stabbing a 35-year-old Princeton man in the stomach following an argument early Monday. The victim remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
bulletin-news.com

ATF’s Mobile Testing Van Rolls into Twin Cities for Summer To Process Ballistic Evidence

Even if witnesses to a shooting choose not to speak with police, a gun or any other piece of evidence left behind can help piece together the events. According to an announcement made on Thursday by William McCrary, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ St. Paul field division, the temporary addition of a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network mobile van in the Twin Cities will enable cartridge casings to be tested more quickly, potentially tying crime scenes and suspects.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Feds accuse two Twin Cities men of Medtronic insider trading conspiracy

A Minneapolis businessman and two others face federal criminal charges and a lawsuit from financial regulators in connection with an alleged insider trading conspiracy. On Thursday, federal prosecutors in Minnesota announced three men had been indicted on multiple charges related to insider trading and securities fraud surrounding securities trades coinciding with the Medtronic acquisition of Israel-based Mazor Robotics in 2018.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy