108 units of housing and retail planned for 9500 Pico Project. Supporters Alliance For Environmental Responsibility (SAFER) has lost their appeal to the Los Angeles City Council regarding the project at 9500 – 9530 Pico Boulevard as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. SAFER believes that there is “fair argument that the Project may have adverse environmental impacts,” and said that “we request that the City of Los Angeles (“City”) prepare an environmental impact report (“EIR”) for the Project pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”)”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO