ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Roger Calvin Carr – Obit

kroxam.com
 3 days ago

Roger Calvin Carr, 74, formerly of Crookston, MN, passed away April 5, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center of Mayville, ND, early Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022. Roger was born on February 12, 1948 in Moorhead, MN to Chester and Maxine (Trader) Carr. He grew up in the Barnesville, MN area and...

kroxam.com

Comments / 0

Related
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL FALLS TO WORTHINGTON AND WAHPETON

The Crookston American Legion Post 20 Baseball team had a good start, but errors and solid Worthington Post 5 hitting were too much as Worthing pulled away for a 16-4 victory in five innings and in the second game of the day, Crookston struggled offensively and on the mound as Wahpeton cruised to a 13-0 victory in four innings at the Crookston Summer Bash tournament held at Jim Karn Field in Crookston.
WAHPETON, ND
kroxam.com

Peggy Ann Gustoff- Obit

Peggy Ann Gustoff, 65, of Crookston, Minnesota, passed away early Sunday morning, June 19, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Peggy was born in San Francisco, CA on October 27, 1956, to Merrill Gustoff and Joanne (Wynne) Gustoff. As a young girl, her family moved to Bloomington, Minnesota where she grew up. When she entered her high school years, Peggy moved to Fosston, Minnesota where she lived with her grandparents Howard and Stella Wynne. She graduated from Fosston High School with the Class of 1975. While in high school, Peggy was the head cheerleader for the Fosston Greyhounds! Peggy was later united in marriage to Mark Bradley LaFriniere at Mahnomen, Minnesota. The couple made their home in Bemidji, Minnesota for a time and that is where their son, Joseph, was born. After moving to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Peggy and Brad established a wallpapering business known as Paper Dolls. They also welcomed a daughter, Jessica, who was born a few years later.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

Rosalie LaRae “Rose” Simmons – Notice of Passing

Rosalie LaRae “Rose” Simmons, 63, of Crookston, MN, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Sanford on Broadway Hospital in Fargo, ND with family members at her side. Rose’s life will be honored with a memorial service to be held at 6:00 pm, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with Celebrant Trey Everett, officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 5-6 pm. Graveside prayers will take place at Oakdale Cemetery following a light lunch. The service will be live streamed by going to Rose’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

Mary Jane Doak – Service Notice

Mary Jane Doak, age 67, of Moorhead, MN, formerly Crookston, MN, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Sanford Health, Fargo, ND. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Ness Lutheran Church, rural Gary, MN. A Time of Gathering will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at Ness Lutheran Cemetery.
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Felton, MN
Moorhead, MN
Obituaries
City
Buffalo, ND
City
Isanti, MN
City
Farmington, MN
Crookston, MN
Obituaries
City
Moorhead, MN
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Barnesville, MN
City
Fridley, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Mayville, ND
City
Crookston, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL RUN RULES BGMR 15-4

The Crookston American Legion Post 20 Baseball team hosted Badger-Greenbush/Middle River on Thursday night from Jim Karn Field. Both teams were looking for a big win for seeding purposes ahead of the Sub-District Tournament next week, and Crookston would get that win, scoring 7 runs in the first inning, and putting up 15 in the game for a 15-4 victory.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JULY 9, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Austin Coye Gully, 29, of Moberly, Missouri, for Assault in the 5th-Degree to the same victim within ten years of two or more convictions. Nathaniel Ace Wick, 41, of Crookston, for Driving after cancellation. Daniel Ledin, 39, address not...
MOBERLY, MO
kroxam.com

RUN WILD AT CASTLE PARK THIS SUMMER WITH KIDS AT CASTLE

Join Polk County Public Health at Crookston’s nature-based play area, Castle Park, on July 11 as kids of all ages are encouraged to ditch their digital devices and join friends outside to celebrate the joy of being outdoors! The Story Trail will feature the book Run Wild by David Covell. Kids and adults can stop by and learn about various weather patterns at the weather station with Dan the Weatherman, make mud pies and create their own ‘Be Well’ first aid kit for future outdoor adventures as they learn to live fearlessly and find ways to gain courage and bravery in the outdoors.
CROOKSTON, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beverly Johnson
Person
Andy Carr
Person
Mary Carr
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON BUILDING INSPECTIONS ARE AT A LOW FOR THE SUMMER IN RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION BUILDINGS

While it seems like the COVID-19 pandemic is reaching its end, its effects can still be felt on many businesses and areas around the world, including some of the departments of City Hall. While in previous years, during the pandemic, the Buildings Inspections Department has started building anywhere from three to six residential structures during the summer, but according to Building Official Greg Hefta, the Department has only delivered one new permit this summer. “The first year I was here, I think we had six residential structures that were either duplexes or new residential buildings,” Hefta explained. “In this year, I’ve only had one new one. I’ve heard rumors of several others, but I have not seen anything this summer, so it’s been a slow summer for new construction.” Hefta says while there have been some jobs where they’ve added new additions to residential structures, like decks, interior remodeling, windows, siding, and roofing, it’s not going to make up for the larger residential building construction that they’ve normally made. Hefta believes that with COVID-19 and rising prices for construction materials in the last two years, new summer residential construction has reached a low that hasn’t been seen since he first took the job.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO ATTEMPTED MURDER FRIDAY NIGHT

On Friday, July 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers from the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 3600 Block of Landeco Lane for a disturbance involving several people. Witnesses reported that an involved male suspect was displaying a handgun. Responding officers received a report that...
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY FAIR CHOCOLATE CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED

The Polk County Fair held the annual Chocolate contest on Wednesday evening and was quite a success with some amazing deserts being made!. Adult winners – — 1st place – Sheila Benesh with a Salted Caramel Turtle Cake. 2nd place – Brenda Langued with a German Chocolate...
POLK COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy