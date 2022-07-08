UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in Harrison Twp. shooting identified

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @ 4:08 p.m. (July 8):

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrison Twp., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Initial emergency scanners traffic that a shooting happened in the area of Gant and Republic Drives around 10:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found an 18-year-old gunshot victim, identified Friday by the Montgomery County Coroners Office as Devin Bennett, inside an apartment. Medics transported him to Kettering Health Dayton where he later died.

Video from the scene showed that deputies and investigators have crime scene tape up, surrounding an apartment complex.

An initial investigation indicated that there was an altercation in the intersection of Republic and Gant Drives. Witnesses told deputies that a person pulled out a gun and shot at the victim.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at (937)-225-4357.

We will update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group