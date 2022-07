Boris Johnson is expected to announce his resignation later on Thursday after over 50 Tory MPs walked out from the government over his conduct.The next step is for the prime minister to give a resignation statement, which he is expected to do from a lecture on Downing Street – as is tradition.That will avoid the need for another no-confidence vote in his leadership, which was expected to take place next week once Tory MPs on the 1922 committee had changed the rules to allow it.But it will trigger a leadership race in the Conservative party that is likely to consume...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO